Ann Hui, film director
Film director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ann Hui is one of Hong Kong’s most critically acclaimed filmmakers of our New Wave cinema. After studying in the London Film School, Hui began her screen career as an assistant to Chinese film director King Hu, then later produced documentaries for TVB and RTHK, which eventually kick-started her famous Vietnam Trilogy when she transitioned from TV to films – incidentally, the third film Boat People (1982) was what launched Andy Lau into stardom.
Her movies, offering a vivid female perspective, address topics like race, sex in Asian cultures, women’s issues, cultural diaspora, and other societal phenomena. Hui’s Hong Kong-based films carry a distinctively local flavour that highlights the working class. Some of her must-see works include Song of the Exile (1990), Ordinary Heroes (1999), The Way We Are (2008), and A Simple Life (2011). Only two films have ever won a Grand Slam at the Hong Kong Film Awards (which means sweeping Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Actress in one go), and both these works, Summer Snow and A Simple Life, are Hui’s.