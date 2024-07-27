Actor and singer Anita Mui is arguably one of Hong Kong’s most iconic Cantopop divas. Her fame catapulted to the extent that western media dubbed her ‘Madonna of the East’. She was particularly well-known for her flamboyant stage costumes as well as her low, husky contralto vocals – a rarity in female singers. Mui got her big break when she won TVB’s New Talent Singing Awards in 1982, though by then she already had over a decade of performance experience under her belt during her younger years as a singer in nightclubs. Her stardom continued to rise in Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, selling tens of millions of albums, topping charts, sweeping industry awards, and selling out concerts. In 1988, she was invited to sing at the opening ceremony of the Seoul Summer Olympics with Janet Jackson, and eventually voluntarily announced in 1990 that she would not be receiving any more music awards so as to give a fair chance to new musicians. Apart from music, Mui was also a prolific actor, starring in many films from the early 80s to the 00s, ranging from martial arts comedies to dramatic award-winners.

Leveraging her celebrity status for philanthropy, she organised a fundraising concert to benefit families that were affected by the SARS outbreak – despite suffering from cancer at the time. She also donated profits from her book to the Children’s Cancer Foundation and founded the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild. Tragically, Mui passed away in 2003 from cervical cancer, after symbolically ‘marrying the stage’ in a series of farewell concerts. Her creativity, spirit, and talent is immortalised in a statue on the Avenue of Stars, as well as in the 2021 biopic Anita.