Hong Kong
Clockenflap
Photograph: Courtesy Chris Lushe/Clockenflap

Best Hong Kong events to look forward to in 2023

Fill up your social calendar for the next 12 months with these

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Hong Kong is blessed with a constant stream of exciting events throughout the year. And if you’re the type of person who loves planning ahead months in advance, we’re here to make your life a whole lot easier. From big celebrations that surround traditional festivals like Chinese New Year to the return of annual events that cover all things art, along with huge international names arriving to our shores for concerts and music fests; mark your calendars with this, our pick of the hottest happenings in 2023.

RECOMMENDED: If you're more of a nemophilist, there are some great hikes to tackle and heritage trails to explore

Best events happening in Hong Kong in 2023

Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2022
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2022

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

The fifth annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards is back to honour the best of the city’s drinking scene. Winners will be announced on January 16, 2023, in a live event at our official venue partner, Popinjays, where you can mingle with Hong Kong bar personalities and enjoy a fun night with delicious drinks, great food, and lively music.  

Join us as we celebrate the winners of the Time Out Bar Awards 2022. The award presents 14 refreshed categories that reflect our current drinking scene and showcase the places and people shaping our bar culture. The list of nominees has been revealed. Check out the complete list on this link.  

Doors will open at 6.30pm, and the party will go on until 11pm. The ticketed event ($350 per person) includes entertainment, a selection of canapes, oysters courtesy of Dibba Bay, ham from ​​Joselito, and free-flow drinks from our generous sponsors Pernod Ricard’s Martell, Monkey 47, and Bar World of Tomorrow, Nikka Whisky, and Fever Tree. 

Tickets sell fast, so make sure you get your tickets today

The event will adhere to the social distancing guidelines for private events. All attendees will be required to present their vaccination record and scan it into the LeaveHomeSafe App before entering, and show a negative RAT test result done within 24 hours or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours. 

Sponsored by

Alan Walker Walkerverse 2023
Photograph: Alan Walker/Facebook

Alan Walker Walkerverse 2023

  • Music
  • Dance and electronic
  • Chek Lap Kok

Internationally-renowned electronic dance music DJ Alan Walker will be arriving to our shores as part of his Walkerverse tour. Performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on January 6, fans can revel through the night as Walker mans the deck by spinning out smash hits like Faded, Alone, The Spectre, and many more. But that’s not all. Hong Kong’s mega boy band Mirror has been invited to attend the concert as Walker’s special guests, where Walker has personally picked out specific tracks to perform with the boys! 

Whether you’re a fan of Walker or Mirror, you definitely don’t want to miss this special collaboration between the two. Tickets start selling on December 9 on Cityline from 10am, so make sure to grab your tickets as soon as they’re live.

Blackpink World Tour “Born Pink” in Hong Kong
Photograph: Facebook/Blackpink

Blackpink World Tour “Born Pink” in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • Pop
  • Chek Lap Kok

Calling all blinks, Blackpink is currently on a world tour to promote their comeback album Born Pink, and they’re stopping by Hong Kong to perform from January 13 to 15! If you want to witness the girls as they perform hit tracks like Kill This Love, Boombayah, Ddu-du Ddu-du as well as their newest songs Pink Venom and Shut Down, then be sure to get tickets as soon as they’re out. Those who hold valid early bird Blink memberships from Korean app Weverse will be able to purchase presale tickets on November 21 from 10am, while regular Blink members will get exclusive access to ticket sales at 11am. 

On the following day, Live Nation members will get access to presale tickets on November 22 from 10am, whereas general public tickets will be available on November 23 on Cityline from 10am onwards.   

Stay tuned to Live Nation’s website to get your hands on tickets and find more details about the event here.

Chinese New Year Flower Market 2023
Photograph: Shutterstock

Chinese New Year Flower Market 2023

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Hong Kong

Going to a CNY flower market is a must for Hongkongers. This year, 15 flower markets will be held across the city between January 16 to 22. As usual, the Victoria Park Flower Market will be the biggest and most popular one with a total of 175 stalls offering all kinds of festive goodies ranging from plush toys and wacky gadgets to food and drinks. Visit on the last day before the markets close to snap up some killer discounts!

AOMG Follow The Movement World Tour 2023
Photograph: AOMG/Facebook

AOMG Follow The Movement World Tour 2023

  • Music
  • Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Kowloon Bay

With mega-popular girl groups Blackpink and Mamamoo visiting Hong Kong for their world tours, K-pop fans in Hong Kong are in for a treat in the coming year. To pile on the excitement, six musicians from Korea’s hottest hip-hop and R&B record label, AOMG, will be coming to Hong Kong as part of their AOMG Follow The Movement World Tour 2023. 

During the concert, fans will get to hear soulful R&B songs from Lee Hi and Yugyueom, witness high-energy rap performances from Simon Dominic and Loco, chill out to moody and mellow tunes from Gray and Woo Won Jae, and catch collaborative performances between the stars.

For those who want an up-close experience with the AOMG gang, be sure to get your hands on the VIP package tickets while they last. Not only will you be able to enter the concert venue three hours before showtime, but you’ll also get to snap group pictures with the Korean stars and send them off after the concert ends.

VIP package tickets are currently on sale at Kktix.cc, whereas all other ticket categories will be available for purchase on HK Ticketing’s website starting December 19. Find more info about the concert on AOMG’s website.

Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon

Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • Hong Kong

The Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon returns on February 12! As Hong Kong’s biggest annual marathon, the marathon sees thousands of racers – including overseas elite athletes – take on the ultimate challenge of the Marathon that starts from Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, and winds its way up to the Ting Kau Bridge in Tsing Yi, before coming back down and across the harbour to finish at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. If you’re not up for the full mara’, there’s also a half, a 10km, a wheelchair race. Whether you're taking part in the race or cheering from the sidelines, this is one of the city's biggest events not to be missed.

Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour in Hong Kong
Photograph: Live Nation/Facebook

Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • Pop
  • Chek Lap Kok

Prepare to be serenaded by sweet, romantic melodies on Valentine’s Day as Irish boy band Westlife is coming to Hong Kong! As part of their Wild Dreams Tour, which kicked off in the UK on July 1, the quartet will be performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on February 14. Watch Shane, Nicky, Kian, and Mark belt out classic tunes like Fool Again, Uptown Girl, and My Love, their latest hits, and “some special surprises”.

Get your tickets now on LiveNation’s website and find more information about the concert here.

Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour
Photograph: Russell Peters/Facebook

Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour

  • Comedy
  • Stand-up
  • Kowloon Bay

If you haven’t heard of Russell Peters, then you’re missing out. This hilarious comedian has been performing since the 80s in his hometown of Toronto, and has since branched out to performing standup gigs in countless countries around the world, as well as appeared in several TV shows and movies. As part of his Act Your Age world tour, the Canadian comedian will be performing at Kitec Hall in EMax on February 15. Tickets for the show start at $599 each, but for an experience to truly remember, purchase the VIP ticket package for $1,779 to choose your preferred seat, get a laminated VIP pass and lanyard, a signed poster, and the opportunity to meet Russell and snap pictures with him.

Purchase your tickets now and find more information about the event on Live Nation.

The 30th Green Power Hike 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Green Power Hike

The 30th Green Power Hike 2023

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong

The 30th Green Power Hike 2023 is now open for registration! Held in both a Physical Hike and Virtual Hike format, the event welcomes individuals and teams to hike and soak up Hong Kong's beautiful natural scenery while adopting the 'Leave-No-Trace' concept by taking their own rubbish away, recycling the rubbish, and reducing resource use. 

The Physical Hike will take place on January 14, 2023 (registration ends on Dec 27), with three routes available that will take participants either from The Peak to Big Wave Bay (50km; 13 hours), Tai Tam Country Park Barbecue Area 2 to Big Wave Bay (25km; 8 hours), or the Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site to The Hong Kong Girl Guides Association Sandilands Centre (10km; 4 hours). The kick-off times are different depending on your route and category, so be sure to check when your hike starts!

For the Virtual Hike, participants are free to complete the same routes as the Physical Hike in one go within the designated time limit (see above), or choose their own route and distance – to be completed in one or separate trips between Jan 16 and Feb 15, 2023 – among the eight sections of the Hong Kong Trail. Enrollment for the Virtual Hike ends on Feb 13, 2023, visit greenpowerhike.hk for more details about the event.

OneRepublic Live In Concert in Hong Kong
Photograph: OneRepublic/Facebook

OneRepublic Live In Concert in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • Pop
  • Chek Lap Kok

Consisting of members Ryan, Zack, Drew, Brent, Eddie, and Brian; American pop rock band OneRepublic are best known for their chart-topping hits like Apologize and Counting Stars, as well as their latest hit I Ain’t Worried, which was featured in the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. If you want to catch the band deliver high-energy performances as they rock out on stage, they’ll be playing at the AsiaWorld-Expo on February 21 as part of their Live In Concert world tour. 

Tickets to OneRepublic’s concert are now available on hkticketing.com; find more information on LiveNation’s website.

Clockenflap 2023
Photograph: Courtesy kitmin/Clockenflap

Clockenflap 2023

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Central

Yes, you read that right. After a three-year hiatus, Clockenflap is finally returning to Central Harbourfront in March 2023. Taking place from March 3 to 5, the international outdoor music and arts festival will return with a world-class festival experience that music lovers in the city will relish in. Expect a stellar lineup full of local and international music acts across multiple stages at Central Harbourfront over the weekend.

The first round of acts for the most awaited festival will feature artists from around the world across genres. Notably, British rock icons Arctic Monkeys will be headlining on Friday night, local rap sensation Tyson Yoshi will hit the stage on Saturday, and Korean hip-hop group Balming Tiger will wow the crowds on Sunday. 

See the complete first list of artists below:

March 3, Friday
Arctic Monkeys
Phoenix 
Men I Trust
YoungQueenz
Haai
Kim Ann Foxman
南洋派對 N.Y.P.D
假日貞操 Virgin Vacation
豆腐王國 Tofu Kingdom 

March 4, Saturday
FKJ
Kings of Convenience
Tyson Yoshi
Hitsujibungaku
Hybs
The Illustrious Blacks
Ginger Root
Summer Salt
Lücy
Silica Gel
Mr Koo
Crimes Against Pop

March 5, Sunday
Milet
Moderat
Mono
Ezra Collective
Three Man Down
Ben & Ben
Balming Tiger
Lennalchi
Arches 

Unrefunded tickets purchased for Clockenflap 2021 will remain valid for the new dates in 2023. Arrangements for using these tickets will be shared with existing ticket holders closer to the festival. Grab your tickets on Ticketflap before December 22 to enjoy early bird prices, such as single day tickets at $930, and three-day tickets costing $1,480!  

Watch this space for more updates!

JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour in Hong Kong
Photograph: 林俊傑 JJ Lin/Facebook

JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • Pop
  • Central

If you’ve ever listened to any Mandarin pop songs, you’ve most definitely heard a few of JJ Lin’s tracks. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Singaporean artist or are fairly new to his music and want to get to know him more, you’ll be able to witness the singer live in action as he makes a pitstop in Hong Kong for his JJ20 World Tour in 2023. Taking place on March 18 at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, the concert welcomes fans old and new to sing along to JJ’s classic tunes like Practice Love, She Says, Those Were The Days, as well as his latest hits. Stay tuned to this page for more details when tickets are released.

Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2023

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend is finally back after three long years! Open for registration from November 28, 2022, to January 6, 2023, the fun run welcomes runners of all ages and abilities – including wheelchair participants and people with disabilities – to don their brightest and most magical Disney look and race around everywhere from the red brick road on Main Street, U.S.A. to the iconic archway of the Castle of Magical Dreams. As participants race around different parts of the resorts, Disney characters will also be dressed in their all-new 100th-anniversary outfits to celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder and help cheer on the runners! 

All runners will be able to take home themed runner packs, which include a Disney-themed running tee, a race bib and buttons, and a themed mask. Those who complete the race will also receive a medal upon completion of the race. Taking place on March 18 to 19, 2023, the Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2023 will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2023
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

The crown jewel of Hong Kong Art Month and the city’s art calendar, Art Basel is taking place from March 23 to 25 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre. Featuring masterpieces and contemporary artworks from numerous galleries around the world, as well as a series of programmes and talks for visitors to take part in, there’s never a dull moment at Art Basel.

 

Art Central 2023
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Art Central 2023

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

Art Central returns from March 22 to 25 with an extensive roster of participating galleries showcasing everything from paintings and sculptures to mixed media work, large-scale installations, as well as art talks, video presentations, art performances and more. Taking place alongside Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Central allows visitors to discover various creative talents from Hong Kong and around the world.

Creamfields 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Creamfields Hong Kong

Creamfields 2023

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Central

The UK’s iconic electronic dance music festival, Creamfields, has announced their return to Hong Kong in 2023. Set to take place on April 1 and 2, the upcoming music fest will take place at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, so you’ll have plenty of space to rave and dance to your favourite tunes over the weekend.

The full lineup for the 2023 event is yet to be announced, but the festival has previously welcomed some of the world’s biggest artists to Hong Kong, including Diplo, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Alesso, R3hab, DJ Snake, and many more – so fingers crossed! Stay tuned to Live Nation’s website or follow @creamfieldshk for more updates coming soon.

Hong Kong Sevens 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Sevens

Hong Kong Sevens 2023

  • Things to do
  • Sport events
  • So Kon Po

Without a doubt, Hong Kong's biggest, craziest, and booziest event on the annual social calendar is the Hong Kong Sevens. Whether you’re in it for the thrilling rugby action or the raucous party atmosphere, the Hong Kong Stadium is swarmed with avid rugby fans, tipsy patrons dressed up in full costume gear, and folks simply looking to have a good time.

After numerous cancellations due to the pandemic, the Sevens finally returned after a three-year hiatus in November 2022. The 2023 event will take place from March 31 to April 2; further details will follow soon.

Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2023
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2023

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

Making art accessible to a broader audience, the Affordable Art Fair (AAF) returns to Hong Kong from May 18 to 21, 2023. Although AAF takes place on a smaller scale compared to Art Basel or Art Central, the event is highly popular among art lovers in town as the artworks on show usually range from $1,000 to $100,000, making it ideal for those on a budget or newbies to start their art collection without breaking the bank.

 

Hong Kong Book Fair 2023
Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC

Hong Kong Book Fair 2023

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai

The Hong Kong Book Fair is the city's biggest literature event. Head down to the Hong Kong Book Fair between July 19 to 25 and browse through a huge variety of books, from the latest popular fiction to biographies to children's books and more. Aside from picking up a few paperbacks to catch up on your summer reading, the week-long event also offers a string of cultural activities for visitors of all ages to take part in.

Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong
Photograph: Shutterstock

Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong

Catch Hong Kong’s biggest anime, manga, and video game convention during the summer! From limited-edition merchandise and the hottest video games to panel talks and dance performances, Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong brings a wave of manga, anime, and video game fans together under one roof. Be sure to bring your camera to snap pictures of impressive cosplays of all your favourite anime and manga. 

Hong Kong Food Expo 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Food Expo

Hong Kong Food Expo 2023

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai

The biggest culinary event of the summer returns bigger and better. From August 17 to 21, taste your way around the world with international cuisine and delicacies and bring home your favourite snacks and food products from popular and emerging brands. What’s more, happening at the same time is the Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair, so there’s literally something for everyone and you won’t go empty-handed!

Oktoberfest
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Oktoberfest

The booziest event of the year needs no further introduction. In Hong Kong, numerous venues around the city, like Basehall and Ocean Park, celebrate Oktoberfest with an array of quality beers, German food, as well as games and other activities – so mark your calendars!

New World Harbour Race
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong China Swimming Association

New World Harbour Race

Every year, the New World Harbour Race takes swimmers across Victoria Harbour from the Golden Bauhinia Square Public Pier in Wan Chai to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Even if you're not quite Siobhan Haughey, the race is a fun spectacle as swimmers bob up and down to make their way across the harbour. No dates have been announced yet for the 2023 race, but it's never too early to start training!

Ocean Park Halloween Fest
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park Hong Kong

Ocean Park Halloween Fest

Ocean Park's Halloween Fest is an unmissable event for all. While the actual theme is different every year, it's guaranteed to send chills down your spine with all kinds of immersive games and terrifying characters around the park. If you're all about getting some spooky action for Halloween, this is the place to be.

Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Koji Kawano

Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023

  • LGBTQ+
  • Hong Kong

In October 2017, Hong Kong's amazing LGBTQI+ community lapped up a huge victory by winning the right to host the 11th Gay Games, making it the first time the quadrennial sports and cultural event has been hosted in Asia. 

Taking place from November 3 to 11, the nine-day inclusive event welcomes folks from all walks of life to take part in a series of sports as well as art and culture events. From trail running and dragon boat racing to dodgeball and mahjong, everyone is welcome to participate regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, or training level. There will also be three nights of music and performances at the Wonderland Main Stage in West Kowloon featuring artists and performers from all around the world, along with art exhibitions, after-dark cabaret shows, junk boat tours, and many more cultural activities to showcase Hong Kong's unique mix of culture and creativity. Registration for different events is now open, so sign up now!

 

Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2023
Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival

Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2023

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will return in November 2023. Due to the pandemic, the festival has taken on both online and offline formats for its past few editions, inviting foodies to take their palates on a gastronomic journey around various venues in town.

With the city now opening back up to welcome overseas visitors, we're excited to see if the event will return to its previous on-ground format with food and drink stalls offering the best of Hong Kong's culinary and bar scene to visitors.

Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival

Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival

The Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival is a three-year arts project organised by the Tourism Commission that sees the integration of art with four isles in Sai Kung Hoi including Yim Tin Tsai, Sharp Island, Kau Sai Chau, and High Island.

The first year kicked off in 2022 with Yim Tin Tsai and Sharp Island being the first two islands to welcome a series of artworks created by local artists, offering free guided tours and free programmes for the public to take part. No announcements have been made yet about the second year of the festival, so keep your eyes on this page for updates coming your way.

