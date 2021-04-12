Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Cantonese slang you need to know right now
Can you canto

Cantonese slang you need to know right now

A not-so definitive guide to local phrases you should add to your vocabulary

By Time Out Hong Kong
Looking to impress your Cantonese-speaking friends? Or do you just want to get down with the cool kids and show off your knowledge of popular Canto sayings? Whether it's commonly used words or the latest new slang, we've got them all. Get started with this handy guide featuring our picks of Cantonese phrases you need to know!

Cantonese slang you need to know right now

Can you Canto juk chung
Can you Canto juk chung
Time Out Hong Kong

Catching worms

🔊: "juk chung"

This term means to get yourself into trouble, causing unnecessary difficulties. It may seem like an odd phrase, but this slang is often used as an abbreviation of the full saying – 捉蟲入屎忽 (juk chung yup si fat) – that involves putting said worms up your rear end. Which, to anyone's imagination, definitely spells trouble indeed.

Can You Canto chucken talking to a duck
Can You Canto chucken talking to a duck
Time Out Hong Kong

A chicken talking to a duck

🔊: "gai tung aap gong"

How do a chicken and a duck communicate, you ask? Unsuccessfully. This phrase describes people who are unable to properly communicate with each other, whether due to language barriers or different values. No matter what is said, the chicken and duck just can’t seem to understand each other.

can you canto fat hai buddhist style
can you canto fat hai buddhist style
Time Out Hong Kong

Buddhist style

🔊: "fut hai"

A term to describe someone who takes a nonchalant attitude towards life. If you are having a Buddhist-style love life, it means you do nothing to rush and just wait to be approached as you believe whatever will be, will be!

can you canto shoot ball
can you canto shoot ball
Time Out Hong Kong

Kicking the ball

🔊: "seh boh"

A metaphor for sloughing off all your responsibilities to someone else. The phrase is most commonly used to describe someone who fakes an illness and skips a day at the office in order to avoid work and responsibilities.

Can you canto trap
Can you canto trap
Time Out Hong Kong

Trap

🔊: "fuk"

Literally meaning trap, this word is an adjective used to describe something that's of questionable or misleading quality, and thus likely to cause someone to fall into a 'trap'. A close English translation would be the word 'dodgy'.

Can you canto wearing a green hat
Can you canto wearing a green hat
Time Out Hong Kong

Wearing a green hat

🔊: "daai luk mo"

This phrase can be used to describe a person, specifically a man, being cheated on. To put in simpler terms, if you’re currently two-timing your boyfriend, you're giving him a green hat to wear. 

Can you canto riding ox looking for horse
Can you canto riding ox looking for horse
Time Out Hong Kong

To ride an ox while looking for a horse

🔊: "keh ngau wun ma"

This phrase describes the situation when a person is working one job but is actually on the lookout for something better at the same time. This saying can also be applied to relationships.

Can You Canto bus
Can You Canto bus
Time Out Hong Kong

Driving a bus

:🔊: "jah ba si"

This term is used to describe someone who has had one too many drinks and is about to be sick in the toilet. The way they’re gripping the toilet seat resembles the way bus drivers hold a steering wheel. 

Can you canto collecting soldiers
Can you canto collecting soldiers
Time Out Hong Kong

Collecting soldiers

🔊: "sau bing"

Used to describe the process by which a girl accumulates many male 'friends' with the sole purpose of friend-zoning them and utilising them to help her run tedious errands or even getting them to buy her expensive gifts.

Can. you canto Release sparkles
Can. you canto Release sparkles
Time Out Hong Kong

Release sparkles

🔊: "fong seem"

Frequently seen on social media – though you can use it in person too – this phrase describes the blinding radiance emitted by a pair of lovebirds openly displaying their affection for one another.

Can you canto Drop dog poo
Can you canto Drop dog poo
Time Out Hong Kong

Drop dog poo

🔊: "lok gau si"

No, not something you say when you want your mutt to do his or her business. Rather, this expression is the English equivalent of ‘raining cats and dogs’ – just not as cute.

Can you canto pretend eat tiger
Can you canto pretend eat tiger
Time Out Hong Kong

Pretend to be a pig to eat a tiger

🔊: "baan ju sik lo fu"

A fairly common phrase, the phrase means to manipulate someone into a false sense of security. It is usually used to describe a backstabber who appears to be innocent or even dim but turns out to be utterly devious.

Can you canto Licked something
Can you canto Licked something
Time Out Hong Kong

Licked something

🔊: "lai yeh"

A multipurpose phrase used to describe a person who has gotten themselves into some sort of spectacular disaster. Similar to exclaiming ‘you’re screwed!’. 

