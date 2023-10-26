Hong Kong's most infamous murders

Undoubtedly one of Hong Kong's most shocking murder cases in recent years, the story of Abby Choi's death sent shockwaves through the city as it unfolded.

On February 21, 2023, Abby Choi, a 28-year-old Hong Kong model, socialite, and influencer, was reported missing. Days later, her body was discovered at a village house in Tai Po’s Lung Mei Village. Parts of Choi's dismembered limbs were found in the fridge, while other body parts and a skull were recovered from two large soup pots, inside of which had ingredients such as carrots and green radishes. The police also found an electric saw and meat grinder containing human flesh, and a seven-seater vehicle with blood splatters inside, indicating that Choi was attacked in the car.

Following the investigation, Choi's former husband and in-laws were arrested in connection with her murder. It is believed that the motive behind the gruesome crime was related to a property dispute.