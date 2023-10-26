Hong Kong
Hong Kong murdersa
Photograph: AFP/Philip Fong

Hong Kong's most infamous murders

Uncovering the sinister side of Hong Kong

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
True crime documentaries are dark and can be intriguing to watch, but they can become unsettling when the stories hit a little too close to home. Although no place on earth is totally immune to crime, Hong Kong has certainly experienced its fair share of gruesome activities. Get ready to delve into the haunting underbelly of Hong Kong as we revisit some of the most notorious and blood-curdling murder cases that have graced the city.

Abby Choi
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/LN9267

Abby Choi

Undoubtedly one of Hong Kong's most shocking murder cases in recent years, the story of Abby Choi's death sent shockwaves through the city as it unfolded.

On February 21, 2023, Abby Choi, a 28-year-old Hong Kong model, socialite, and influencer, was reported missing. Days later, her body was discovered at a village house in Tai Po’s Lung Mei Village. Parts of Choi's dismembered limbs were found in the fridge, while other body parts and a skull were recovered from two large soup pots, inside of which had ingredients such as carrots and green radishes. The police also found an electric saw and meat grinder containing human flesh, and a seven-seater vehicle with blood splatters inside, indicating that Choi was attacked in the car.

Following the investigation, Choi's former husband and in-laws were arrested in connection with her murder. It is believed that the motive behind the gruesome crime was related to a property dispute.

Hello Kitty murder

The Hello Kitty murder is one of Hong Kong's most disturbing murder cases. In 1999, 23-year-old nightclub hostess Fan Man-yee was kidnapped by three triad men and imprisoned in an apartment in Tsim Sha Tsui after she was caught stealing one of their wallets. Over the course of a month, she endured daily beatings and torture before she succumbed to death. Most of her body parts were discarded, her decapitated head was boiled, and her skull was jammed into a giant Hello Kitty mermaid doll. The men were convicted of manslaughter, but due to the state of Fan's remains, the court faced significant challenges in determining the exact cause of her death.

Anne Anne Kindergarten stabbing
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Anne Anne Kindergarten stabbing

A tragic mass murder occurred in Sham Shui Po in 1982. Lee Chi Hang, consumed by darkness, unleashed a wave of terror that forever scarred a community. With two eight-inch blades and chisels, he took the lives of his mother and sister, wounded two women, stormed into Anne Anne Kindergarten and mercilessly stabbed 34 children, resulting in the loss of four young lives, and caused injuries to several adults.

When police officer Chan Kin Ming arrived at the scene, Lee knifed him in the chest and also stabbed at passersby. A wounded Chan eventually shot the assailant in the arm and stomach, halting his merciless rampage. Lee was subsequently arrested, charged with six counts of murder, diagnosed as schizophrenic, and has been detained in a mental hospital ever since.

Braemar Hill murders
Photograph: Shutterstock

Braemar Hill murders

One of the most notorious cases involving expatriate murders in Hong Kong occurred in 1985 on Braemar Hill. British teenagers Kenneth McBride and Nicola Myers fell victim to a group of five young gangsters. The gang initially intended to rob the pair, but when they discovered that McBride and Myers had no money, the situation took a horrifying turn. Myers was subjected to rape, and both victims were brutally beaten and killed. All members of the gang were found guilty and given varying sentences.

Microwaved parents

Elderly couple Glory Chau and Moon Siu were murdered by their youngest son Henry Chau and accomplice Angus Tse in 2013. After killing the couple, Chau and Tse chopped up the bodies, microwaved them, and refrigerated the remains in lunch boxes in an attempt to make the flesh look like barbecue pork.

Chau confessed to his heinous crime in a WhatsApp group and later revealed to the police during interviews that he believed he could be reborn if his parents died. During the trial, it was established that Chau had a significantly higher IQ than Tse, leading the jury to deliver a not-guilty verdict for Tse due to his susceptibility to manipulation. Chau, however, was rightfully found guilty of the gruesome act of double parricide.

Cheung Kie Chung
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Tksteven

Cheung Kie Chung

In 2018, former Hong Kong University professor Cheung Kie Chung murdered his wife through strangulation while they were in bed at their residence in the university's Wei Lun Hall. To hide the evidence, he placed her body in a suitcase and created a makeshift coffin using wooden planks.

Suspicion arose when CCTV footage captured Cheung moving a large wooden box to his university office. Subsequently, law enforcement officers raided his office and uncovered Chan's decomposing remains. 

Jars Murderer
Photograph: Shutterstock

Jars Murderer

In the 1980s, taxi driver Lam Kor-wan murdered four women by strangling them with electrical wires. He would then take photos of their lifeless, nude bodies and dismember them at his family home. Lam was later known as the Jars Murderer as the authorities discovered a horrifying collection of female sexual organs from his victims stored in jars beneath his bed. His reign of terror was eventually brought to an end when a photo technician went to the police after noticing a severed breast in the images he was developing for Lam. 

