Don't be fooled by the unassuming title of this movie. Dumplings' true appeal lies in its niche style, employing nauseating rather than jump-scare horror. Unlike typical Chinese horror flicks with long-haired ghosts clad in a white robe, the film trades on the disturbing acts of chasing beauty.

The story follows middle-aged former actress Mrs Li (Miriam Yeung) and her extreme approach to retaining her youth in order to keep her husband interested. Through contacts, she meets Aunt Mei (Bai Ling), a former gynaecologist who uses aborted fetuses as filling for dumplings – apparently the secret to the fountain of youth. The two begin scheming to attain the best quality ingredient for their dumpling fillings and – we'll leave the rest to your imagination. Needless to say, this will turn you off from dumplings for quite a while.