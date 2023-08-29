Hong Kong
Timeout

Tat Tak School
Photograph: Courtesy HK Urbex

Hong Kong’s spookiest ghost stories and urban legends

Read on if you dare...

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Catharina Cheung
What’s scarier than a ghost story? One that’s set close to home. Satisfy your appetite for disturbing supernatural tales during this Hungry Ghost Festival season with our pick of the creepiest local stories. Just hopefully not before bedtime though, as the bone-chilling locations featured in these horrifying legends might be a little closer than you think. You have been warned. 

RECOMMENDED: If you prefer to do the creeping yourself, pick out a scary outfit from Hong Kong’s best costume shops. Here’s also an explainer as to why people burn stuff on the streets during Hungry Ghost.

The spookiest Hong Kong stories and legends

Fox spirits in Windsor House
Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Fox spirits in Windsor House

This well-publicised incident shook Hong Kong to its core back in 1981. To celebrate the one-month birth anniversary of their baby, a couple hosted a banquet at the top-floor restaurant of what was then referred to as the Duke of Windsor Social Services Building. As the story goes, that very night, the mother dreamt of a red-eyed fox spirit who was furious that they failed to offer her a toast during the celebration, and threatened to harm the child in retribution. The couple rushed to their baby, but it was already dead.

When the grieving pair returned to Windsor House to get to the bottom of things, they found seven markings on the marble wall outside the restaurant that resembled fox heads. Of course, the media had a field day with this news, and Windsor House was eventually so packed with curious members of the public that they had to cover the marble slab, shut the building down for a day, and have the offending section of wall removed.

After the incident, a children’s playground was supposedly built on the rooftop of the building – but it was never opened to the public. Presumably, this was to appease the spirit of the child who died. The Duke of Windsor Social Services Building has since been demolished and Windsor House erected in its place, but who knows if the vengeful fox spirit might still be lingering around?

A cursed song
Photograph: Courtesy Cinema City Enterprises, myTV SUPER

A cursed song

The 1984 movie The Occupant had a song as part of its soundtrack that became infamous among Hong Kong’s broadcasting industry. Allegedly, whenever Connie Mak’s song Nights of the Night (夜夜痴纏) was played on late-night radio, strange voices could be heard layered in the track itself, and paranormal activities would occur in the broadcasting rooms such as shadows flickering around, lights switching on and off, and objects being moved around without explanation.

Multiple DJs had supposedly experienced this phenomenon, and to this day, you’re unlikely to hear this song come up on the nighttime airwaves, not even on the oldies or classics stations.

Bella Vista Villa
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicomnmons/Mk2010

Bella Vista Villa

Arguably the Hong Kong-version of Japan’s famously creepy suicide forest, this Cheung Chau vacation home has been the crime scene of over 20 murders and suicide cases over the past 30 years or so. Couples who have visited the beautiful sea-view rooms have reportedly been unpleasantly spooked by apparitions of the villa’s wailing victims, so make sure to do your research before your next staycation.

Bride's Pool
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bride's Pool

Nestled within Plover Cove Country Park rests an idyllic waterfall trickling into a shallow pool of rocks. This is the Bride’s Pool. People say it got its name when a bride was being carried by sedan chair to a nearby village where her husband-to-be was waiting, when one of the porters slipped in the rain, causing her to fall into the rapids. Her body was never found. Today, some people report seeing a woman dressed in a red cheongsam brushing her hair near the majestic waters.

High Street Community Centre
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicomnmons/ChingMing

High Street Community Centre

Built in 1892, the High Street Community Centre was once a psychiatric hospital and execution hall during the Japanese Occupation. There remain rumours of women crying, mysterious footsteps, men bursting into flames, and decapitated ghosts on the site.

Mang Gwai Kiu
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicomnmons/WingkLee

Mang Gwai Kiu

Near this bridge in Tai Po, ashen-faced children have been seen waving to passing cars at night, and mini-bus drivers have said some of their passengers have vanished once they alighted the bus. Many believe that they may be the ghosts of the children who drowned in flood in 1955, for whom there’s a monument erected nearby.

MTR suicide
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicomnmons/Qwer132477

MTR suicide

In the early 80s, a young woman fell onto the tracks at Yau Ma Tei station just as the train was arriving. People reported hearing blood-curdling screams and the train driver recalled a harrowing bump. But as medical personnel arrived, they found no one – not even a drop of blood. The investigation failed to find any leads and the incident was written off as a ‘collective hallucination’.

Nam Koo Terrace
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Tksteven

Nam Koo Terrace

This Wan Chai historic building is one of HK’s best known haunted houses. Japanese soldiers used it as a brothel and a place of torture, and it is said that women spirits still roam headless at night. In 2003, a group of youngsters decided to visit the place, and after spending the night, all of them had to receive psychiatric treatment as they were so traumatised by the experience.

Ping Shan Tat Tak School
Photograph: Courtesy HK Urbex

Ping Shan Tat Tak School

Established in 1931 and abandoned 67 years after, this deserted school and former WW2 burial ground is one of the most famous supernatural hotspots in Hong Kong. A group of 12 middle schoolers once reportedly visited the ominous building, only to be met by mysterious footsteps, creepy scraping noises, and a female spectre dressed in red. To make matters worse, some of the group were apparently driven into mad, human-biting frenzies, and claimed to have visions of people dying gruesome deaths afterwards. 

Sai Kung Mystic Realm
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sai Kung Mystic Realm

Sai Kung is a popular hiking spot for many. But the disappearance of hikers around the 'mystic realm' has led people to believe that there could be an entrance to another parallel timeline or dimension. Oh, we're serious. In 2005, a police officer who was hiking near Pak Tam Chung got lost and called for help, but the coordinates he gave couldn’t be located by the dispatcher. To this day, he was never found. 

The Braided Girl
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Hong0809

The Braided Girl

Near the Chinese University of Hong Kong, numerous male students have reported seeing a girl with a braided hair crying alone at night. The wickedly creepy part is that, after approaching her, she turns to reveal her featureless face. Creepy. The story goes that there was a girl from the Mainland who crossed the border illegally with her boyfriend, but failing to hop the train to Kowloon, she fell face-first into the iron railroad tracks. 

The Lotus Pond
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicomnmons/Yinan Chen

The Lotus Pond

CUHK has more than one creepy tale. Rumour has it that college boys who pass by the Lotus Pond in Chung Chi College at night might encounter a girl who would ask for the time. If they reply, the girl will drag them into the pond and drown them. This urban legend came after the story of a girl who was waiting by the pond for her boyfriend, but found out that he was cheating on her with another female classmate. Devastated, she threw herself in the water and eventually drowned. 

