The Mid-Autumn Festival is almost upon us and aside from gazing at the moon, messing around with lanterns and candles, and scoffing down a frankly unnecessary amount of mooncakes, one of the traditional things to do during this festival is to guess at lantern riddles. Historically, Chinese people would write these riddles on lanterns – hence their name – and players must guess the answer from a word, a poem, or a phrase, but we’ve simplified things a little to keep things fun. So grab your lanterns and loved ones, and go see how brainy you are this year!

