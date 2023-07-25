Must-try mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

If you asked a hundred Hongkongers what the most important part of the Mid-Autumn Festival was, you’d get a range of answers like spending time with family and friends or admiring the moon in its full glory, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the most popular answer was enjoying decadent mooncakes and sharing them with loved ones. In preparation for the autumnal festival falling on September 29 this year, we’ve gathered some of the best traditional mooncakes that you can get your hands on.



