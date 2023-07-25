Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
run st regis mooncakes
Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Hong Kong

Must-try mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

These mooncakes are tre-moon-dous

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

If you asked a hundred Hongkongers what the most important part of the Mid-Autumn Festival was, you’d get a range of answers like spending time with family and friends or admiring the moon in its full glory, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the most popular answer was enjoying decadent mooncakes and sharing them with loved ones. In preparation for the autumnal festival falling on September 29 this year, we’ve gathered some of the best traditional mooncakes that you can get your hands on.

RECOMMENDED: Brush up on the latest foodie happenings in the city.

Spring Moon
Photograph: Peninsula Boutique

Spring Moon

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Peninsula Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Spring Moon, has been crafting mooncakes for nearly 40 years. In addition to offering their signature mini egg custard mooncakes, the Chinese restaurant is also creating sesame paste mochi mooncakes for a modern spin on the festive treat. Spring Moon is also presenting a Mid-Autumn deluxe gourmet hamper. This exquisite package comes with a box of mini egg custard mooncakes, 30-head Middle Eastern dried abalone, 18-head fish maw, Hokkaido conpoy, shiitake mushrooms, caramelised sesame walnuts, Yunnan aged pu’er tea, and the restaurant’s renowned XO chilli sauce.

Where to buy: eshopphk.peninsula.com
Price: $638-$3888

Read more
Book online
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Central

This year, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is rolling out a wide range of mooncakes for Hongkongers to purchase. First, the hotel offers a gift box which consists of two varieties of mooncake: white lotus seed mooncakes with salted egg yolks and mini egg custard mooncakes. Additionally, the gift box includes tea bags from Teacha and a complimentary tote bag. If you prefer a reinterpretation of classic mooncakes, executive Chinese chef Chan Yan-tak and team behind the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Lung King Heen, will be offering mooncakes with flavours such as white lotus seed paste with Wuyi rare orchids, preserved eggs and ginger, cream custard with toasted pine nuts, as well as white lotus seed paste with salted egg yolk and black truffle. If you’d like to savour all four of Lung King Heen’s creations, they can be enjoyed in the assorted signature mooncake box along with a complimentary vintage 2008 pu’erh tea cake.

Where to buy: shopfourseasonshk.com
Price: $568-$13,680

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Merchants
Photograph: Courtesy The Merchants

The Merchants

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Shanghainese restaurant The Merchants celebrates their first Mid-Autumn Festival by introducing a small selection of limited-edition mooncake gift boxes full of traditional Suzhou-style mooncakes. Unlike Cantonese mooncakes, the Suzhou variant of the festive treat has a multi-layered and flaky exterior. If you’d like to try out these flaky mooncakes, The Merchants is selling a signature mooncake box which provides four Suzhou-style sweet treats in four different flavours: red bean paste, red date, five-kernel and black sesame powder, and classic white lotus seed paste and salted egg yolk. 

Where to buy: Alfred's
Price: $480/four pieces

Read more
Conrad Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Conrad Hong Kong

Conrad Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Admiralty

Conrad Hong Kong’s mooncake gift boxes this year are offering options of mini creamed egg yolk mooncakes and white lotus seed paste mooncakes with egg yolks. Those who want variety in a box can opt for the hotel’s grand assorted mooncake gift box containing five mooncake flavours which includes red bean paste, white lotus seed paste and salted egg yolk, yellow lotus seed paste with salted egg yolk, mung bean paste with salted egg yolk, as well as a low-sugar version of the white lotus seed paste with salted egg yolk.

Where to buy: eshop.conraddining.com
Price: $397.8- $6,888

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Man Ho Chinese Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott Hotel HK

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

Celebrate the autumnal festival by sinking your teeth into Man Ho Chinese Restaurant’s selection of mooncakes. While Man Ho provides conventional mooncake options such as white lotus seed paste with ginger and double egg yolks, customers can also try their mini mooncake offering with fillings like egg custard, red dates with roses, and dried tangerine peel with red bean. If you’re really looking to impress your loved ones this Mid-Autumn Festival, Man Ho’s eight-inch royal supreme mooncakes with white lotus seed paste, ginger and eight egg yolks are a perfect treat to share between six to ten people during the holiday. 

Where to buy: jwmarriotthkoffers.com
Price: $488-$3,888

Read more
Rosewood Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Rosewood Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Rosewood Hong Kong’s ‘The Witty Moon’ mooncake collection pays homage to time-honoured recipes. Created by The Legacy House’s Chinese executive chef Li Chi-wai, the hotel presents a variety of mooncakes in various boxes composed of flavours like traditional white lotus seed paste with double egg yolks, traditional yellow lotus seed paste with olive seeds and double egg yolks, as well as a medley of creative flavours like jasmine tea-infused egg custard, lapsang souchong lotus seed paste, and red bean paste with mandarin peel. Additionally, The Legacy House offers its own signature box of mini egg custard mooncakes.

To commemorate Hong Kong Palace Museum’s first anniversary, Rosewood Hong Kong is offering a special mooncake gift box featuring Chinese art and culture. The limited-edition mooncake gift box was created by local artist Victor Wong and art director Stanley Wong along with AI Gemini, the world’s first artificial intelligence ink printer, to craft an eco-friendly box that holds a selection of Rosewood’s mooncakes. 

Where to buy: rosewoodhkshop.com
Price: $498- $3,588

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Rùn
Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Hong Kong

Rùn

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Indulge in traditional flavours crafted by The St. Regis Hong Kong’s executive Chinese chef Hung Chi-kwong. Michelin-starred Rùn’s festive creations offer three mooncake varieties which include silk-smooth white lotus seed paste with double egg yolks, red bean paste with mandarin peels, and assorted nuts like pistachios, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, and dried raisins tossed in caramel. All of Rùn’s mooncakes are packaged in an exquisite golden gift box decorated in  traditional paper cuttings, which will make for a gorgeous gifting option during the autumnal festival.

Where to buy: stregishkshop.com
Price: $432-$508

Read more
Regent Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

Regent Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Regent Hong Kong marks their first Mid-Autumn festival since their return to Victoria Harbour by offering their guests a range of mooncakes from their F&B venues. Choose from their selection of mini mooncakes featuring four distinctive flavours, white lotus seed paste with egg yolk, red bean paste with mandarin peel, green tea custard, and earl grey infused custard – all of which are made with premium ingredients and meticulously crafted. Lai Ching Heen, the hotel’s Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, is also presenting a luxurious collection of mini egg custard mooncakes combined with edible gold leaf, and are encased in a bespoke gift box that resembles a jewellery chest. 

Where to buy: hongkong.regenthotels.com
Price: $428-$688

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more local cuisine?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.