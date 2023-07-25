Must-try mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

The Peninsula Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Spring Moon, has been crafting mooncakes for nearly 40 years. In addition to offering their signature mini egg custard mooncakes, the Chinese restaurant is also creating sesame paste mochi mooncakes for a modern spin on the festive treat. Spring Moon is also presenting a Mid-Autumn deluxe gourmet hamper. This exquisite package comes with a box of mini egg custard mooncakes, 30-head Middle Eastern dried abalone, 18-head fish maw, Hokkaido conpoy, shiitake mushrooms, caramelised sesame walnuts, Yunnan aged pu’er tea, and the restaurant’s renowned XO chilli sauce.
Where to buy: eshopphk.peninsula.com
Price: $638-$3888
If you asked a hundred Hongkongers what the most important part of the Mid-Autumn Festival was, you’d get a range of answers like spending time with family and friends or admiring the moon in its full glory, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the most popular answer was enjoying decadent mooncakes and sharing them with loved ones. In preparation for the autumnal festival falling on September 29 this year, we’ve gathered some of the best traditional mooncakes that you can get your hands on.
