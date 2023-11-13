12 Classic Hong Kong romcoms you need to watch

An Autumn’s Tale (1987)
Let’s begin with one of the OGs of local romcoms and a movie that showed there was more to 80s Hong Kong cinema than John Woo bloodbaths and Jackie Chan flicks. With an all-star cast of Chow Yun-fat (Samuel), Danny Chan (Vincent), and Cherie Chung (Jennifer), Chow plays an adorably parochial immigrant to America who falls for the beautiful Jennifer. Mabel Cheung’s direction is gorgeous, forgoing the usual touristy shots of New York and focusing instead on how beautiful the city is from the perspective of ordinary residents.