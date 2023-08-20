Hong Kong
Cheung Chau Cinema

  • Film
  • Cheung Chau
  1. 長洲戲院
  2. Cheung Chau cinema
    Photograph: Courtesy Cheung Chau cinema
After falling into disuse for almost three decades, the old cinema in Cheung Chau is returning to Hong Kong film lovers

The curtain fell on Cheung Chau Cinema back in 1997, but after a painstaking planning process, its first round of renovations have completed at long last. Its operations may have wound down 26 years ago, but now this historic cinema on Cheung Chau Island is finally returning with a facelift on August 21.

Cheung Chau Cinema is one of the longest-preserved, pre-war cinemas in Hong Kong. Established in the 30s along with the Yau Ma Tei Theatre, both venues were listed as Grade III Historic Buildings. Visitors will find traces of the original Cheung Chau Cinema preserved as part of the renovations to the grounds, which measures over 38,000 sq ft.

Split into four major themed sections, this cinematic blast from the past will feature the classic Hong Kong telephone-themed 1931 Studios – which is bound to be an Instagram hotspot. The information centre will also host an exhibition, showcasing Cheung Chau handicrafts such as the large-scale artworks of local paper craftsman Du Huan.

Following the reopening, visitors can also attend a range of events like an archaeology workshop organised by the Cheung Chau Archaeological Education Centre. Alternatively, if you’ve ever wanted to make your own bun from the island’s famous Bun Festival, then the Peace Bun workshop by C.C.C Workshop will be right up your street.

Cheung Chau Cinema has also organised a large outdoors cinema experience for guests to enjoy musical performances or local film productions in a picnic setting – accompanied by alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and snacks from the surrounding kiosks. If you’re already in the area, you can also take your refreshments to the Cheung Po Tsai Lookout Pavilion, which overlooks the entire grounds of Cheung Chau Cinema.

As for the unfinished refurbishing of the cinema building itself, plans are in place for a  Chinese restaurant to be built in the venue in 2024, where visitors can wine and dine surrounded by history. While we’re waiting for this to be realised, there are plenty of other spots on this island that are well worth a visit, so check out our Cheung Chau guide for more things to do, see, and eat.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

120 San Hing Back Street, Cheung Chau
Hong Kong
View Website
2155 1313
