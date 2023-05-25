Cheung Chau: Ultimate guide

Hong Kong's territory comprises over 250 islands, but Cheung Chau stands out due to its famous bun festival. During this festival, residents scramble up tall totems to get lucky buns that are believed to bring luck and food in the coming year. Aside from this festival, The isle is also well-known for its scenic cycling routes, food scene, and a growing number of trendy cafes and shops. So hop on a ferry armed with this guide and discover all the best things to do and eat in Cheung Chau.

Jump to a section:

EAT AND DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What's Cheung Chau known for?

Aside from its famous bun festival, Cheung Chau is a popular day trip destination where visitors can take a leisurely stroll and relax by the waterfront, head into the great outdoors and hit up a hiking trail, or eat their way through the island’s local delicacies.

Why do we love it?

Thanks to a growing population of younger people moving into the island, Cheung Chau’s food scene has been transformed, adding more trendy eateries. However, it remains laid back and hasn’t lost its charm. The island is relatively accessible and only an hour from Hong Kong Island.

How do I get to Cheung Chau?

Ferries are the only mode of transport that can get you onto the island. Central Pier No. 5 has a ferry service that travels daily to and from the island. The standard ferry takes approximately an hour to reach Cheung Chau, but for an additional cost, you can opt for the fast ferry, which only takes between 35 to 40 minutes.

Map of Cheung Chau