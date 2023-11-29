8 Classic variety shows every Hongkonger has watched

There’s no doubt that South Korean variety shows have been popular for quite some time now. We do love a good dose of nonsensical games, fake marriages, celebrity chefs, K-pop idol guest stars, and whimsical editing. But do you remember Hong Kong’s own variety shows that we grew up watching from the dinner table? Take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the best classic variety shows that have brightened the lives of many Hongkongers.

RECOMMENDED: Check if you’ve already watched all of these classic Hong Kong romcoms, or the Stephen Chow movies that every local film buff needs to see.