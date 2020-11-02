Where to get healthy drinks and tonics in Hong Kong

Many Hongkongers are familiar with Wai Yuen Tong, a prestigious manufacturer of Chinese medicine since it was founded in 1897. Using traditional methods, while keeping in time with contemporary ingredients, Wai Yuen Tong has recently launched the ‘Energy Plus+’ series of ready-to-drink Korean red ginseng extract, packaged in sachets of ten per box ($298). Containing six-year-old Korean red ginseng root, jujube, blueberry concentrate, honey, and grapefruit seed extract, this essence is said to have anti-ageing and anti-fatigue properties, as well as increasing vitality for men. Take note, guys!

‘Energy Plus+’ and other products from the line can be found at all Wai Yuen Tong outlets in Hong Kong and Macau, on their e-shop, and HKTV Mall.