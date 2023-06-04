Hong Kong
Vivere
Vivere I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The best LGBTQ+ venues to visit in Hong Kong to celebrate Global Pride

LGBTQ+-friendly spots in the city that throw some of the most colourful festivities in town

Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Cherry Chan
While same-sex marriage is still not legalised in Hong Kong, the city remains one of the most welcoming cities in East Asia for members of the LGBTQ+ community and is even gearing up to host the Gay Games in 2023 (from November 3 to 11). Pride Month often falls off the radar in Hong Kong for June because the city's pride celebrations usually take place in November. But if you're looking for places to celebrate Global Pride this month, the city is peppered with bars, nightclubs, and LGBTQI-friendly spots that throw some of the most colourful parties and festivities in town. Whether you want muscly bartenders and karaoke, live entertainment, or just some decent drinks and to meet like-minded people, hit up any of these venues in the city.

RECOMMENDED: For other venues in the city, check out our list of the best places to grab a drink or book a table at these establishments for a fine meal. Looking for unique things to do in the city? We've got you covered with our list of weird and wonderful experiences to try in Hong Kong. 

Best LGBTQ+ friendly spots in Hong Kong

Madame Quad
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Madame Quad

  • LGBTQ+
  • Causeway Bay

If you’re looking to get involved in the skating world in Hong Kong but have no idea where to start, Madame Quad has got you covered. This LGBTQI-friendly venue in Causeway Bay is your one-stop-shop if you want to buy all your protective gear, apparel or separate parts needed to customise your pair of skates, all available in – a rainbow of choices. If you’re looking for someone to practise your skills with, sign up for their skate meetups on their website. With varying difficulty levels and the option to rent skates and protective gear, they are inclusive in every aspect.

Read more
Vivere
Photograph: Courtesy Vivere

Vivere

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Newly opened Causeway Bay venue Vivere is a hip restobar owned by Jay Venn, more popularly known as Hong Kong-based drag queen Mocha Diva, who appeared in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in Thailand. During the daytime, Vivere offers Italian food that people can dig into. At night, the place transforms into a hip club complete with adrenaline-pumping music where guests can enjoy two-for-one cocktails on Tuesdays and $200 free-flow house pours for two hours on Toxic Thursdays. Those who love spirited brunches can also look forward to their fun Drag Show Brunches every first Sunday of every month to catch Hong Kong’s popular drag queens put on a fabulous show for everyone to enjoy. 

Read more
Eaton HK
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK

Eaton HK

  • Hotels
  • Jordan

Celebrating diversity and inclusion throughout Pride month, Eaton HK prepared a jam-packed event with this year’s theme, 'It's Morphing Time!' From June 10 to July 22, enjoy events like film screenings, panel talks, workshops, parties, exhibitions, and more. Eaton HK teams up with queer creators to educate attendees while ensuring they have a great time doing so! Sip on refreshing cocktails, chill out to live music, and enjoy their exclusive staycation package this Pride Month. For more information, visit this link.

 

Read more
Check prices
FLM
Photograph: Courtesy FLM

FLM

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

One of the most popular gay bars in Hong Kong, this iconic venue on Jervois Street hosts fun-themed nights, live performances, and fun activities like karaoke, bingo, and trivia nights. The place attracts a mixed crowd of locals, expats, and tourists, young and old, so expect to gain a lot of friends when you party in the area, especially during packed weekends.  

Read more
Bing Bing HK
Photograph: Courtesy Bing Bing

Bing Bing HK

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Bing Bing HK – formerly Circo – sits high on the 22nd floor overlooking the bustling Causeway Bay neighbourhood below. The gay bar boasts a spacious location and an electrifying vibe, unlike any other place. Sexy mixologists are on hand to serve up affordable signature cocktails. It's hardly surprising that this place has become a popular stomping ground for younger local crowds.  

Read more
Petticoat Lane
Photograph: Courtesy Petticoat Lane

Petticoat Lane

  • Bars and pubs
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Now located between LKF and Wyndham Street, Petticoat Lane has established itself as the gay bar to visit in Hong Kong. It shines as an inclusive space and a great party venue to let loose and hit the dance floor. Full of fabulous DJ sets and drag performances to rock the house down, get the party started from 5pm all the way to 2am.

Read more
Zoo
Photograph: Courtesy Zoo Bar Hong Kong

Zoo

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

Zoo in Sheung Wan is always energetic, with bartenders serving drinks in tank tops (at least at the start of the night). This sleek, dark and seductive bar is obviously, one for the boys. This month, the bar is celebrating its anniversary. Take advantage of their complimentary drink from June 9 every Friday and Saturday. 

Read more
The Pontiac
Photograph: Courtesy The Pontiac

The Pontiac

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

A fun spot at Old Bailey Street, grungy American-style dive bar The Pontiac is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQI community. People come here for the fun vibe and affordable but award-winning cocktails. This month, the bar is taking its Ponty Pride on the road to spread love and fun and shake up some mean cocktails during their bar shift. They just finished their Shenzhen gig and are headed for Macau for their next Rainbow Road tour.

Read more
The Cloakroom
Photograph: Courtesy The Cloakroom/Facebook

The Cloakroom

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

One of the newer additions to Hong Kong’s lesbian bar scene, this hidden speakeasy-style bar in Causeway Bay caters to those who want skillfully crafted, Instagram-worthy cocktails. The bar regularly hosts fun events like standup comics, live music, and karaoke nights. Hit them up on Facebook to stay updated with any upcoming programmes.   

Read more
Virus
Photograph: Courtesy Virus Restaurant and Bar

Virus

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Virus has been in the business since 1997 and has moved to various locations in Hong Kong Island over the years. Though the bar has shifted to a more gender-inclusive audience, it remains a haven for like-minded women. Drop by here for some fun and enjoy the karaoke in the main room or cosy up in the couch area and indulge in grilled izakaya dishes, and enjoy libations from their happy hour menu from 6.30pm to 9.30pm offering free flow red and white wine, beers, and sake for only $98 per serving.

Read more
L' Paradis
Photograph: Courtesy L’Paradis

L' Paradis

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

The city’s rising acceptance towards the LGBTQI community has decreased the exclusivity that lesbian bars provide, so from nine bars, Hong Kong’s lesbian bars started to dwindle, but L’ Paradis remains. As a popular stomping ground for like-minded women, L’ Paradis frequently sees younger LGBTQI crowds for their fun drinking games like darts and beer pong and themed events. There’s also some table-top dancing on some nights for added fun.

Read more
Wink
Photograph: Courtesy Wink

Wink

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

Established by Tony Wong, formerly a partner at Zoo, Wink is your typical decent Hong Kong gay bar – all black, minimal and sleek, and with ballad covers of pop hits coming out of the stereo with their daily karaoke nights in the earlier part of the night. Their speciality cocktails can pack a surprising punch and are just the thing to get you dancing when the DJs are brought in for the weekend.

Read more
Linq
Photograph: Courtesy Linq Bar

Linq

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Located on Pottinger Street, Linq Bar is a venue that attracts a mixed crowd of locals and expats which usually spills out onto the cobbled street. They often have happy hours, which offer the best drink deals in the city, but the promotion times vary, so make sure to check what they have on offer when you visit. Swing by every Wednesday, show them your Grindr account, and get their special buy-one-get-one-free deal. 

Read more
Time Bar
Photograph: Courtesy T:me bar

Time Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

For laid-back weeknights, drop by at Time Bar for a drink or two. Being tucked away gives Time a sense of privacy and intimacy. There’s a wonderful al fresco vibe here as the action spills out onto the courtyard around Man Hing Lane and complementing all these are some great cocktails. All these elements combine to make this one of the most popular gay bars in the city.

Read more
Boo Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Boo Bar

Boo Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Jordan

This popular gay bar (a bear haven by reputation) is one of the more reasonably priced bars around, a place where you can sit back and enjoy a drink without draining your bank account. Once you've partaken of sufficient liquid courage, you can try Boo Bar’s state-of-the-art karaoke system, which has one of the better selections of tunes in the city.

Read more

Catch the best events in Hong Kong

