It's that most wonderful time of year again, and nothing quite makes a holiday than festive Christmas tunes – as much as they may get on our nerves sometimes. So, if you're sick of hearing who George Michael gave his heart to last Christmas, and you can't bear to hear another minute of how much Mariah Carey wants you for Christmas, then it's about time to put these Cantonese Christmas songs on full blast. Happy Holidays!

RECOMMENDED: Give yourself a real holiday and book a fabulous Christmas staycation, or get a feel of the festive vibes at Hong Kong's best Christmas displays this year.