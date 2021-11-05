Hong Kong
Timeout

Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La Hong Kong

Best Christmas markets in Hong Kong

Gifts for everyone on the naughty and nice list

'Tis the season to be shopping! With the onslaught of holiday and handicraft markets returning in the lead-up to Christmas, now is the perfect time to get all your Christmas shopping done and treat yourself to a little something. Scroll down and check out some of the best ones in town this year.

The best holiday markets in Hong Kong

Il Mercatino di Iwa annual charity market
Photograph: Courtesy IWA

Il Mercatino di Iwa annual charity market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Sheung Wan

The annual charity bazaar hosted by The Italian Women’s Association invites visitors to rummage through a buffet of Italian goods, ranging from clothes, toys, jewellery, handicrafts and even Christmas cards, while snacking on delicacies from Italy. All proceeds are entirely donated to Hong Kong-registered charities such as Branches of Hope, Christian Action, Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation, Home Care for Girls and many more. Bring your own bag as you’re guaranteed to not be walking home empty-handed.

Prestige Lifestyle & Gift Fair 2021
Conrad HK

Prestige Lifestyle & Gift Fair 2021

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Admiralty

Treat your friends and family to high-end designer goods from around the globe at the annual Prestige Christmas fair, which features the latest and most stylish jewellery, fashion pieces, accessories, gourmet food, homewares, children’s products and much more. There’s nothing quite like shopping for others – and for yourself – at a five-star hotel. 

Discovery Bay Sunday Market
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay Sunday Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Discovery Bay

Support local businesses and shop for hidden gems at the Christmas edition of Discovery Bay Sunday Markets! Organised by Handmade Hong Kong, the market welcomes all shoppers to browse through a wide selection of handmade products and unique, locally-made goods. There's also plenty of eatery options along with a gorgeous seaside view to make it a great day out. 

The Island Shangri-La Christmas Market
Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La Hong Kong

The Island Shangri-La Christmas Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Admiralty

Get into the festive spirit this season at the Island Shangri-La Christmas Market. The market will feature limited-edition items for purchase including intricately-crafted Christmas Nutcrackers, beautiful Nutcracker snow globes – where all of its proceeds will be donated to the Heep Hong Society – and chocolate bars with hidden 'Golden Tickets' that could win you an afternoon tea for two or whole cakes from Island Shangri-La. While browsing between the European-inspired market stalls, visitors will also be able to enjoy hot chocolate and mulled wine, as well as festive treats such as gingerbread featuring motifs of the Hong Kong skyline, Christmas pudding with aged mandarin peel, mince pies, and toffee apples.

Stanley Plaza Christmas Market 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Link

Stanley Plaza Christmas Market 2021

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Stanley

This annual Christmas market reeks of delicious holiday spirit. Every year, the quaint seaside spot plays host to numerous vendors offering festive crafts, holidays gifts, and seasonal treats – it's the perfect place to check off your Christmas list! 

Hong Kong Food Festival 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Food Expo

Hong Kong Food Festival 2021

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Wan Chai

Satisfy your food cravings this winter as the Hong Kong Food Festival returns in December. For five days in a row, visitors will be introduced to all kinds of international snacks, luxury wines, and food products from countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and South-East Asia. There will also be numerous local Hong Kong brands debuting at the fair this year. As always, there'll be lots of special discounts and bargains on offer, so come prepared!

Sweetmas Market at New Town Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy New Town Plaza

Sweetmas Market at New Town Plaza

  • Things to do
  • Sha Tin

The Sweetmas Food Market at New Town Plaza features a selection of homegrown food and drink brands, including homemade jams from Jam Story, baked goods by LY Bakery, chocolate treats from JOL Cacao, festive wine and spirits from Barlove, and many more – perfect for finding a gift for your foodie friends. After your shopping sesh, don't forget to check out the Sweetmas Market decoration that's inspired by the winter wonders of the famous Brussels Christmas Market!

