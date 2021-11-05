The annual charity bazaar hosted by The Italian Women’s Association invites visitors to rummage through a buffet of Italian goods, ranging from clothes, toys, jewellery, handicrafts and even Christmas cards, while snacking on delicacies from Italy. All proceeds are entirely donated to Hong Kong-registered charities such as Branches of Hope, Christian Action, Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation, Home Care for Girls and many more. Bring your own bag as you’re guaranteed to not be walking home empty-handed.
'Tis the season to be shopping! With the onslaught of holiday and handicraft markets returning in the lead-up to Christmas, now is the perfect time to get all your Christmas shopping done and treat yourself to a little something. Scroll down and check out some of the best ones in town this year.
RECOMMENDED: Count down to December 25 with some of the most festive advent calendars this year!