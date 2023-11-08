100 Hong Kong cha chaan tengs give away 10,000 cups of free milk tea

Since 2013, Hong Kong Milk Tea Day has been celebrated on the third Sunday of November every year. This year marks its 11th edition, and to celebrate, Black & White – the iconic evaporated milk brand often seen on traditional cha chaan tengs tea cups – is collaborating with 100 designated cha chaan tengs across the city to give away free cups of Hong Kong-style milk tea from now to November 30 on Mondays to Fridays (while stocks last). Simply find your nearest cha chaan teng on this list and visit on the specified date and time to get yourself a free cuppa!





Photograph: Courtesy Black & White

In addition, Black & White has invited local illustrator Bonnie Pang to launch a limited edition zodiac milk tea cup and saucer set themed around the Year of the Dragon. A classic image of the Dutch FrieslandCampina cow is showcased on one side, while the other features an illustration of an auspicious dragon (in pink or turquoise) holding a cup of Black & White milk tea. To get your hands on the tea set, simply head to one of the designated cha chaan tengs and order a cup of milk tea to receive a special stamp. Collect eight stamps before registering via WhatsApp (+852 9842 3837), where you'll then be eligible to purchase the limited edition set for $88. Visit Black & White's Facebook page for more details.

Recommended stories:

Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest returns for another year

Hong Kong’s Gin Fest returns with even more spirits

What's on: The latest foodie happenings to catch in the city

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's happening in the city.