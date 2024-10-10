The travel publication Condé Nast Traveler has released their list of the world’s friendliest cities of 2024, and several Asian cities – including Hong Kong – have made it into the top 10. With a score of 89.70, our city has been chosen as the eighth most friendly city in the world, with Condé Nast praising us as “noteworthy [...] for its warm hospitality”, our position as a trade and tourism hotspot, as well as our numerous rooftop bars and five-star hotels.

The world’s travellers have ranked us higher than New York and Chicago, though we were evidently not as affable as some cities in Morocco, Japan, South Africa, and Thailand. With a score of 94.84, the city-state of Singapore claims the top spot for 2024 – tourists love its pristine streets, superb security, diverse communities, and wealth of green spaces. Sydney and Las Vegas take the second and third place, respectively. This ranking is a far cry from last year’s list, where Kyoto was the only Asian city to make it into the top 10 at all.

Condé Nast Traveler’s friendliest city selection is part of the magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards, which calls for people to rank their favourite cities for a friendly stay, while considering factors like where they felt most welcome while travelling, ease of navigation, whether locals were happy to help tourists, and even just overall good vibes.

Visit the Condé Nast Traveler website to learn more about their ranking for 2024, and see below for the full list.

The friendliest cities in the world from Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards:

Singapore (Score 94.84) Sydney, Australia (93.85) Las Vegas, USA (93.33) Bangkok, Thailand (92) Cape Town, South Africa (91.30) Tokyo, Japan (90.87) Marrakech, Morocco (90.59) Hong Kong (89.70) Chicago, USA (89.66) New York, USA (84.26)

