The new Hopewell Mall is set to open in Wan Chai this November

The Hopewell Group is set to unveil the new Hopewell Mall in Wan Chai, covering over 1,000,000sq ft of space smack dab in the heart of the neighbourhood. Here's what you need to know about this new retail destination.

Where is the new Hopewell Mall?

The new Hopewell Mall is ocated at 183 Queen’s Road East, just a three-minute walk from the Wan Chai MTR station.

When is the new Hopewell Mall opening?

No exact date has been announced yet, but the soft opening of Hopewell Mall is currently scheduled for early November.

Photograph: Courtesy Hopewell Mall

What are the shops at Hopewell Mall?

Over 90 percent of retail space is already leased at Hopewell Mall, featuring a lineup of flagship stores that cater to families, youngsters, and tourists. Notable tenants include Japan’s renowned home goods retailer Nitori, the largest of its kind in Hong Kong, alongside other exciting brands like The Wonderful World of Whimsy, Kiztopia, Toys “R” Us, and a gourmet supermarket, food le parc.

Photograph: Courtesy Hopewell Mall

What else is at the Hopewell Mall?

In addition to shopping and dining, Hopewell Mall boasts an expansive 60,000sq ft park, which claims to be the largest green space in Hong Kong’s central business district. This green space will offer a serene environment for shoppers to relax and catch a breath of fresh air.

Is there any parking at Hopewell Mall?

Hopewell Mall offers ample parking facilities, with over 400 spaces and electric vehicle charging stations. Visitors will also get to enjoy up to an exclusive 14-hour free parking, addressing the high demand and ensuring a seamless experience for those driving to the mall.

