We went to a terrifying Kowloon Walled City-themed haunted house in Hong Kong

This Halloween, Airside is brewing up a spooktacular experience that’s sure to thrill. They’ve teamed up with Haunted Kong and Mental Bread @HKstyle Couple to launch Hollow City, an immersive haunted house x LARP adventure.

Imagine stepping into a haunting, Kowloon Walled City-themed maze, where chilling revenants lurk around every corner. As brave adventurers, you'll have to navigate this 3,000sq ft labyrinth, piecing together clues to unravel the eerie urban legend of the 'Supernatural Incident in the Ladies Restroom'.

Photograph: Courtesy Airside

Overall, our experience turned out to be far more thrilling than anticipated. From the moment we approached the entrance, the NPCs were fully in character, setting the stage for what was to come. Once inside, we were enveloped in an eerie atmosphere that felt all too real. There were areas where it was almost pitch black (we were given flashlights at the start but those barely did anything), but you can still tell a lot of thought had gone into their set designs – even if we were occasionally too busy screaming to appreciate all the details.

Photograph: Courtesy Airside

And don't worry if you’re not exactly channelling your inner Sherlock Holmes, there are NPCs lurking around every corner, ready to offer hints (and jump scares) to guide you through the maze. We highly recommend teaming up in groups of at least four. There are sections where you'll have to split up, and if you find yourself wandering a dark path alone, well, good luck buddy.

Photograph: Courtesy Airside

To be honest, we didn’t have high expectations going in – after all, this haunted house was located inside a shopping mall, which seemed like an odd location. But we totally underestimated the thrill awaiting us. So, for all the brave souls out there looking for a fun and spine-tingling adventure, this haunted house is definitely worth a visit.

Will you escape the clutches of evil spirits before time runs out? Find out yourself from now to October 31 and get your ticket via Klook or NF Touch. Tickets run from $258 to $328. Be sure to also mark down the big Halloween day, as Airside will be hosting a lively Canton-pop disco night and a Halloween-themed market.

