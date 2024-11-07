Higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds published their annual QS World University Rankings 2025 report, and Hong Kong’s tertiary education institutions have done very well for themselves.

On the Asia list, which features 984 universities across 25 global education systems, The University of Hong Kong (HKU) came in second, just under Peking University but ranking higher than the National University of Singapore (NUS), mainland China’s Tsinghua University, and South Korea’s Yonsei University. HKU has retained this ranking from last year’s list, maintaining its reputation as an institute with high standards.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) rose four spots from last year’s list to reach sixth place; the City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) climbed seven spots to now sit at 10; the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is ranked 11th; and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is now at number 17. Apart from HKU maintaining its position, all the other Hong Kong entries have risen from 2024’s Asia rankings. According to QS, Hong Kong’s universities have seen a 45-percent improvement rate, scoring better in resources, productivity, and international students.

On the global list, Hong Kong ranks lower, with NUS coming in at eight, Peking University at 14, and HKU ranking as the 17th best university in the world. This means that the University of Hong Kong ranks higher than institutions like Tsinghua, Princeton, Yale, and Columbia. As for our other universities, CUHK is 36th worldwide, HKUST is ranked 47th, PolyU is 57, and CityUHK is at 62.

See the full QS World University Rankings here, and the full Asia list here.

