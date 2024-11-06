Tickets for the first Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held at the Kai Tak Stadium have been released. Scheduled for March 28 to 30, this will mark one of the first major sporting events to be held at the brand-new Kai Tak Sports Park.

Prior to this venue move, the Rugby Sevens have always been held at the Hong Kong Stadium in Causeway Bay, with the venue’s South Stand particularly famous among the city’s party-loving crowd for being full of drunken shenanigans and revellers dressed up in elaborate costumes.

If you’re there for the actual rugby, the teams who’ll be playing in the men’s Sevens include New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Spain, USA, and more; while the women’s Sevens teams include New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Japan, and others. The Hong Kong China men’s and women’s Sevens will feature in the Melrose Claymores competitions, against invitational teams that have yet to be confirmed.

Three-day passes cost $1,950 for adults and $950 for children. A limited number of single-day tickets are also available at $500 for Friday, and $1,200 for either day on the weekend. True party-goers should consider upgrading their experience with the all-new South Stand SuperPass, which ensures admission to the new South Stand, includes entry to the Carlsberg Clubhouse and the South Deck, as well as a free-flow drinks package, for an additional $750 per day.

