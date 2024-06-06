Among these rankings, three of our universities are part of the top 50

According to the 2025 QS World University Rankings published on Wednesday, June 5, five universities within Hong Kong have been ranked among the world’s top 100 institutes of higher education. The University of Hong Kong (HKU) ranked the highest within the SAR, moving up nine spots to claim the 17th position, breaking its own record of 18th place back in 2007.

Further down the list, the next university from our city is The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), jumping up 11 spots to sit at number 36, which is also the highest it has ever achieved. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) rose 13 places to return to a top 50 spot at 47, while The Hong Kong Polytechnic University landed at 57th and City University of Hong Kong at 62nd.

Among the full list which considers 1,500 universities around the world, Hong Kong Baptist University and Lingnan University, Hong Kong were also featured, ranking at 252 and the 711-720 grouping, respectively. These annual rankings are considered based on factors such as academic reputation, employers’ impressions, sustainability, student to faculty ratio, and number of international students.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has once again retained the top spot for the 13th consecutive year, while Imperial College London jumped up four places from last year to rank at second place. The University of Oxford, Harvard University, and the University of Cambridge round out the top five universities in the world. Within Asia, the National University of Singapore achieved the best ranking, coming in at eighth position.

