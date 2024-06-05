Following from the introduction of sleeper trains on the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL) – also known as the Guangshengang XRL – it has been announced that tickets for these overnight high-speed trains will be available for sale from noon on Wednesday, June 5.

This new sleeper train service will replace the ordinary-speed trains between Hung Hom station and Beijing and Shanghai. Starting from June 15, passengers can depart from West Kowloon station in the evening and arrive at Shanghai’s Hongqiao station or Beijing’s Beijingxi Station the next morning. Travel times will be reduced significantly on these new trains, with the journey from Hong Kong to Beijing cut from over 24 hours to approximately 12 and a half hours, and the 19 and a half hour journey between Hong Kong and Shanghai now reduced to approximately 11 hours.

Photograph: Courtesy MTR

Operating from Fridays to Mondays, the upgraded XRL will also stop at intermediate stations including Shijiazhuang in Hebei province and Hangzhou in Zhejiang. These 16-carriage trains will include 13 sleeper cars, one dining car, and two second-class seating cars, while the Shanghai trains will also include one premium sleeper car. Sleeper tickets for an upper bunk start from $878, going up to $2,128 for a premium lower bunk. Second-class tickets that don’t include access to a sleeper bunk start from $682.

