New family members club Kindhood opens in Repulse Bay

In what is no doubt a remnant of our British past, Hong Kong has no dearth of private membership clubs, but these exclusive locales are usually not the most kid-friendly of spots. Luckily, a new members club specially geared towards families has now opened in Repulse Bay.

Photograph: Catharina Cheung

Planned as a children’s haven that encourages family bonding, Kindhood has taken over the old membership club space from Maggie & Rose, retaining its staff team and offering membership transfers to old members. It has been redesigned in a palette of pleasing, muted colours that are a world away from the garishly bright tones that are all too common with anything child-related. The club houses themed play booths, studio spaces, a semi-padded play area, a brasserie serving food and alcohol, as well as a 7,000-sq-ft roof area. There is also a retail area where parents can pick up toys, children healthcare products, and pre-loved designer kids clothes from Retykle.

Photograph: Catharina Cheung

Some highlights of this family club include a supermarket-themed play area, a book swap library space, and a cafe area designed to look like a Hong Kong bing sutt, complete with children-sized seating booths. Kindhood also offers a range of daily classes geared towards children’s holistic development – their five- and three-day summer camp is currently open for registration. A membership at Kindhood starts from $1,680 per month on top of a joining fee that can be paid annually or as a one-off – this covers one family regardless of their number of children.

