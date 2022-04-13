7-Eleven launches first-ever pop-up cafe in Mong Kok

7-Eleven just opened its first-ever cafe concept pop-up in Mong Kok, sporting a new logo and offering an array of snacks and drinks for those on the go.

On the drinks menu, customers can choose from a range of new items created especially to suit local palates, including HK-style milk tea frappe, red bean frappe, mango pomelo frappe, iced shaken HK-style lemon tea, ginger flavoured milk, and other specialty hot teas like rosehip and hibiscus tea. The cafe also introduces single original coffee beans from Sumatra for their brews and plant-based oat drink Oatly as a milk alternative.

Photograph: Courtesy 7-Eleven HK

For those looking to grab a quick bite, the pop-up will be offering various baked goods such as chocolate molten lava cakes, blueberry and chocolate muffins, and croissants. Download the Yuu mobile app to enjoy free delivery for orders over $80.

