Hong Kong's Duck & Waffle has officially closed

In 2019, London restaurant Duck & Waffle opened its first overseas branch in Hong Kong at IFC Mall. The restaurant's arrival was met with much excitement, with foodies across the city trying to bag a table to try out its signature all-day breakfasts curated by executive chef Daniel Barbosa.

Photograph: Duck & Waffle Hong Kong

Unfortunately, Hongkongers will now have to fly to London the next time they want to taste that perfectly balanced combo of sweet buttermilk waffles and crispy confit duck leg, as Duck & Waffle has officially closed down its Hong Kong location earlier this month. The restaurant's official Facebook page for Hong Kong has also vanished, leaving no trace behind.

No announcements have been made so far as to why the restaurant closed down, but if you can't bear to say goodbye to yet another one of your favourite eateries, give your support to some of Hong Kong's finest restaurants that are still doing their best to survive, or check out these newcomers to the city's dining scene.

