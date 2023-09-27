A huge Harry Potter exhibition is opening at The Londoner Macao in December

Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Harry Potter as The Londoner Macao announces the arrival of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition! Since its inception, this touring exhibition has captured the hearts of Potterheads from around the globe. Now, fans in Macau will get to join the ranks of those who have experienced the magic firsthand.

Photograph: Courtesy Harry Potter™: The Exhibition

Opening its doors on December 15, the exhibition promises to transport visitors into the Wizarding World through an array of spellbinding interactive experiences, from honing your Quidditch skills to brewing potions and casting spells. Visitors can also learn about behind-the-scenes filmmaking – including original costumes and authentic props – that celebrates some of the most iconic moments and characters from the films and stories of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.

As always, no exhibition is complete without popping into the gift shop afterwards. Visitors will be able to get their hands on officially licensed products, including apparel, jewellery, chocolate frogs, and the world-famous Butterbeer, along with exclusive merchandise that are not available at any other exhibitions.

Tickets for Harry Potter™: The Exhibition are now available for purchase. Prices start from MOP 218 for adults and MOP 168 for children. Visit the official website at macao.harrypotterexhibition.com or cotaiticketing.com for the full schedule of available dates and times.

