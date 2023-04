In case you haven’t heard, Hong Kong is giving out over 700,000 free airline tickets under the Hello Hong Kong campaign to boost city tourism. These tickets will be distributed in phases through airlines Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express, Hong Kong Airlines, and Greater Bay Airlines. Apart from the 500,000 tickets allotted for overseas travellers, around 80,000 tickets will be given away to Hong Kong residents.

Cathay Pacific already rolled out the first phase for Southeast Asia, followed by the Chinese Mainland and Greater Bay Area. Over 27,000 round trip flight tickets to fly out of Hong Kong are up for grabs, and since this phase is ending on April 30, we’ve gathered all the key information you need to know, so you can apply with ease.



