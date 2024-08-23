To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the MTR public transport system, the railway operator has launched an anniversary-themed train to run on urban lines across the city. Featuring the iconic red-and-white exterior, this train incorporates classic elements found in first-generation carriages, which is sure to bring back fond memories for many Hongkongers.

Citizens of a certain age will no doubt remember the ball-shaped hand holds as well as the orange-hued interiors from MTR journeys taken decades ago – elements which will all be present in the anniversary train. Four carriages themed ‘Memories’ will look like a blast from the 90s past, complete with warm-toned lighting. There will also be another four cars themed ‘Togetherness’, featuring comic characters from My Boy which was famous back in the 70s to the 80s, now revitalised by local comic artist Li Chi-tak to show the evolution of Hong Kong’s railway through the years.

Photograph: Courtesy MTR Corporation

The MTR 45th anniversary themed train will run on selected urban lines from Thursday, August 22 until the end of this year. Head to Choi Hung station on Saturday, August 24, where there’ll be a public showcase offering people the opportunity to board the special train.

