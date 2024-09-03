After knocking our socks off as one of Clockenflap’s headlining acts last year, Japanese pop duo Yoasobi are returning to Hong Kong to perform for two nights only! As part of their second Asia tour, the band will be performing in various Asian cities such as Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, and many more. Keep reading to find details about their shows in Hong Kong, and most importantly, where and when you can get tickets.

When and where will Yoasobi’s Hong Kong concerts be held?

The Japanese pop act will be performing on December 26 and 27 at the AsiaWorld-Arena in Chek Lap Kok.

How much are tickets to Yoasobi’s concerts in Hong Kong?

Tickets for the shows start at $980 for seating only, followed by $1,180 and $1,480 for seating or standing in different zones.

When will Yoasobi’s concert tickets be released?

Tickets will go on sale from 11am onwards on September 4 via Kktix.

What is the setlist for Yoasobi’s concerts?

There haven’t been any confirmed details, but the duo will likely perform their biggest tracks such as Idol, Gunjō, and Kaibutsu.

Who are Yoasobi and why are they famous?

Made up of composer Ayase and vocalist Ikura, the pop duo formed in 2019 and shot to stardom after releasing their debut single Yoru ni Kakeru. Their unique sound has led them to become a household name in the J-pop world, and several of their songs have become widely popular anime openings such as Shukufuku from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury and Yūsha from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

Follow this space for more updates as we have more details about the concert’s arrangements.

