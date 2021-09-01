Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this September

The official summer months might be over but let us assure you that there are still plenty of activities happening around town to fill up your social calendar. If you're not too busy getting some fresh air, going on a hike, or exploring some of Hong Kong's best secret islands, then check out these events that we've picked out for you in September. We'll keep updating the page with new things too so bookmark the page and check back whenever you need!

RECOMMENDED: With Mid-Autumn Festival landing on September 21 this year, follow our guide on all the best things to see, do, and eat to celebrate the holiday!