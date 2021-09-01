Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Summer at the Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel

Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this September

Make it a September to remember

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

The official summer months might be over but let us assure you that there are still plenty of activities happening around town to fill up your social calendar. If you're not too busy getting some fresh air, going on a hike, or exploring some of Hong Kong's best secret islands, then check out these events that we've picked out for you in September. We'll keep updating the page with new things too so bookmark the page and check back whenever you need!

RECOMMENDED: With Mid-Autumn Festival landing on September 21 this year, follow our guide on all the best things to see, do, and eat to celebrate the holiday!

Event highlights in September

Say Hey Bakery pop-up
Photograph: Cara Hung

Say Hey Bakery pop-up

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Local bakery Say Hey has whipped up some special festive bites for all to enjoy this Mid-Autumn Festival. Working in collaboration with local illustration and design company No Paper Studio, the bakery has created a series of mooncakes – flavours include traditional lotus seed paste, red bean paste, earl grey custard, peanut custard, and a special mixed nuts double-yolk mooncake – with retro tin and paper packaging inspired by old movie posters.

The mooncakes are available at the Say Hey ‘box office’ pop-up at K11 Art Mall from now to September 21, where visitors can drop by and take a selfie or three with various gram-worthy spots reminiscent of an old traditional cinema.

Read more
Times Square X Mr. Men Little Miss 50th Anniversary: Discover You
Photograph: Courtesy Times Square

Times Square X Mr. Men Little Miss 50th Anniversary: Discover You

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Mr. Men and Little Miss children's book series. To celebrate the occasion, the iconic series has partnered up with Times Square to host its first celebration event in Asia – Times Square X Mr. Men Little Miss 50th Anniversary: Discover You. 

On top of themed installations and a range of exhibits from the Mr. Men Mini Museum in London, visitors will also be able to get their hands on exclusive merch that have been specially created by Mr. Men Studio for its 50th anniversary. Continue the fun and head up to the fifth floor to explore artworks by artists around the world who give their own unique interpretations of Mr. Men and Little Miss characters, and the Discover You Academy, where a series of Mr. Men and Little Miss games and challenges await. There’ll even be live shows, meet-and-greets with different characters, and storytelling sessions! Click here for more info about the event.

Read more
Advertising
AllRightsReserved presents Facing the Current by Yusuke Hanai
Photograph: Jenny Leung

AllRightsReserved presents Facing the Current by Yusuke Hanai

  • Art
  • Central

Acclaimed Japanese artist Yusuke Hanai has teamed up with Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved to debut his largest overseas solo exhibition, Facing the Current, at Belowground in Landmark. 

Known for his rather glum and downhearted cartoon characters, Hanai's works are often inspired by 'a retro-Americana surfing counter-culture' based on his experience of living in San Francisco. With this exhibition, which utilises the word 'current' in both the sense of a 'tide' and 'the present', Hanai presents a new, evolved vision of this counter-culture through 19 new canvas and multi-layered frame drawings. The exhibition also features three large-scale installations, one of which is the artist's largest sculptural work to date – a two-meter long sculpture of his famously unhappy character sitting in a boat with a dog, contemplating on the 'currents' of life.

Read more
Meme Museum by 9gag
Photograph: Courtesy K11/ 9gag

Meme Museum by 9gag

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

This summer, K11 Art Mall has joined forces with 9gag to bring Hong Kong's first-ever physical meme exhibition. Promising to fill your summer with giggles and laughter, the Meme Museum transports some of the most viral and hilarious memes from around the world straight from your social feed to K11 Art Mall.

Held from July 16 to Sept 5 at the chi K11 art space, the Meme Museum consists of seven themed zones. Expect to see and interact with over 100 global and local memes in various forms – imagery, 3D figures, video, and even scent – as well as an exciting variety of merchandise, including an exclusive ‘These memes don’t belong to me’ board game, a special meme Snapio photo booth, limited-edition Meme Yes!Cards, and temporary laser-printed meme tattoos!

Whether you're obsessed with Nicholas Cage memes, have a secret crush on Salt Bae, or you just want to tell a friend that you 'know that feel bro', you'll be able to find all your favourite memes under one roof.

Read more
Advertising
Unscheduled
Photograph: Courtesy Blindspot Gallery/Pixy Liao

Unscheduled

  • Art
  • Central

The second edition of Unscheduled is back! This year, the Hong Kong Art Gallery Association (HKAGA) has partnered up with 15 of our city’s best art galleries to bring you a creative showcase that will inject a vibrant dose of energy into the local art scene.

The exhibition will feature artworks of different mediums and themes, with transparent synthetic curtains serving as partitions to create a visual flow throughout the space. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to local charity Hands On Hong Kong in order to support and help those most affected by the pandemic. 

Read more
Summer at the Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel

Summer at the Wheel

  • Things to do
  • Central

From now until September 12, Summer at the Wheel will give you an unforgettable experience loaded with colours, carnival games, and thrilling rides. Visitors will get to snap their way around the Selfie Park, which features 20 larger-than-life installations – we're talking psychedelic gorillas, Miami flamingos, a disco unicorn and huge dinosaurs – and try their hand at a variety of classic carnival games along with family-friendly rides. From bumper cars and bungee trampolines to inflatable slides and remote control boats, you won't want to sit this one out. Get your tickets now!

Read more
Advertising
Centrestage 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Centrestage

Centrestage 2021

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai

Hong Kong’s biggest fashion showcase Centrestage makes a dazzling return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) this September 10 to 12. The annual event this year features an impressive lineup of 200 brands – including more than 120 brands from Hong Kong – from over 20 countries to showcase their latest collections.

Divided into three thematic zones – Allure, which represents craftsmanship, refinement, and elegance; Iconic, a showcase of avant-garde designs; and Metro, which explores contemporary, minimalistic expressions of urban life – Centretsage 2021 not only allows brands and designers to showcase their fashion pieces, but also gives visitors the unique chance to see some of the most sought-after names in fashion all under one roof.

Read more
Paid content
Golden Autumn Lumiere
Photograph: Courtesy Golden Autumn Lumiere

Golden Autumn Lumiere

  • Things to do
  • Central

Wong Tai Sin Temple is celebrating its 100th anniversary this Mid-Autumn Festival, and Temple Mall is joining in on the fun! Open from now until October 4, the 3.5-metre-tall Golden Autumn Lumiere interactive installation will give you the perfect 'grammable moment with mirror walls and hanging lanterns that will change colour in sync with your movements. The mall, along with Wong Tai Sin Temple, will also be decked out in a dazzling display of Chinese zodiac-inspired lanterns. From September 18 to 24, visitors can even head to the Sik Sik Yuen Centennial Carnival at Wong Tai Sin Temple to collect stamps from different booth games. Those who successfully fill up their ‘Carnival Passport’  with nine stamps can then redeem a mini lantern too!

Read more
Advertising
Butt Detective Exhibition
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Butt Detective Exhibition

  • Things to do
  • Tseung Kwan O

The popular Japanese cartoon character Butt Detective (yes, he has a literal butt for his face) has landed in Hong Kong and he’s here to find the missing 'golden pearl milk tea'! From June 25 to September 26, the Butt Detective exhibition invites all to investigate through seven curated spaces and rack their brains around challenging missions and fun games. From the Butt Detective Agency to the Wankoro Police Station and the Hoo Hoo Museum, scour high and low for hidden clues, jot down every detail in your very own detective notebook, and help the Butt Detective gather all the evidence to catch the culprit – don’t forget to use your special ‘magnifying glass’ too! 

At the end of your journey, stop by the pop-up store and pick up some exclusive merch like toys and key rings, storybooks, stickers and stationery, accessories, along with special cookies and cold-brew teas. Having previously attracted almost 100,000 visitors when showcasing in Taipei, The Butt Detective Exhibition is one not to be missed.

Read more
Buy tickets
Digital Art Fair Asia 2021
Photograph: Courtesy DAFA/Surrealhk

Digital Art Fair Asia 2021

  • Art
  • Central

Taking place from September 30 to October 17 at the former flagship location of Topshop in Central, the Digital Art Fair Asia (DAFA) will be Asia’s first physical art fair that focuses on contemporary art with cutting-edge technology, new media art, NFT Crypto Art, and immersive art experiences. The exhibition will feature art pieces  – both in physical and virtual format –  by over 40 international and local artists.

The art fair will be divided into five zones: Immersive; which will feature artworks by Turkish-American new media artist Refik Anadol and Krista Kim, Toronto-based artist and creator of the first ‘NFT virtual house’; Prestige, a showcase of world-class new media and NFT contemporary art collections; Pioneer, a zone co-curated by urban art specialist Hannah Smith featuring the likes of Sean Foley, SurrealHK (Tommy Fung), Szabotage, and more; New Media, where there’ll be artworks by NFT sound artist and ‘Godfather’ of Chinese hip hop MC Yan, leading Hong Kong digital artist Henry Chu, and Victor Wong, the creator of A.I. Gemini, the world’s first artificial intelligence ink artist; and last but not least, the Virtual Reality Art Experience Zone, which will feature the dslcollection VR art museum – the first virtual art museum established in 2005 by Paris-based collectors Sylvian and Dominique Lévy.

In addition to NFT and digital art, there will also be an extensive programme of talks available. Visitors will get to engage with leading voices in the industry and share insights about everything from collecting digital art and NFT to learning how to create art in virtual reality. Tickets are now on sale at www.digitalartfair.io.

Read more
Advertising
Pomodoro at The Shophouse
Photograph: Courtesy The Shophouse

Pomodoro at The Shophouse

  • Art
  • Tai Hang

Pomodoro is a joint exhibition that tells the story of artistic collaboration in the time of the pandemic. Presenting works by London-based photographer Chris Rhodes and artist goldsmith Joy BC, the exhibition will see solo pieces by both artists sitting side by side, as well as collaborative works where Chris would recruit different mundane objects in his reach and juxtaposing them alongside Joy's creations, while Joy would reflect further on her own works and the collaboration with Chris's photographs. The combination of Joy’s jewels and Chris’s photography calls into question the art of still life and perfectly blends together the precious and the mundane in a harmonious and playful manner.

Read more
More Than This by Enoc Perez
Photograph: Courtesy Ben Brown Fine Arts/Enoc Perez

More Than This by Enoc Perez

  • Art
  • Aberdeen

Critically acclaimed Puerto Rican-American artist Enoc Perez is presenting his first solo exhibition at Ben Brown Fine Arts's Hong Kong gallery from September 7 to October 13. Exploring the significance of architectural space around the world – from their aesthetic and conceptual importance to the roles they play in relation to popular culture – Perez's new body of works features oil paintings of classic architectural works, modern interiors, as well as a vibrant set of palm tree paintings inspired by the landscape of his native country.

Read more
Advertising
Blue Bottle Coffee Sha Tin pop-up store
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee Sha Tin pop-up store

  • Things to do
  • pop-ups
  • Sha Tin

Coffee pop-up alert! From August 25 to November 21, Blue Bottle Coffee is inviting every pooch in town to visit their pet-friendly pop-up at New Town Plaza's new Kids and Pets Park. During the three-month pop-up, visitors will get to sip on Blue Bottle's signature brews and indulge in two exclusive waffle parfaits – oolong jam-infused and peanut butter cream – by local food brands JamStory and The Nutter. There'll even be a special coconut ice cream for all furry friends to enjoy! Bag yourself one of the park's pet-friendly tents and settle inside to enjoy your treats while your little furballs run wild around the park's pet maze.

On top of drinks and nibbles, there'll also be a series of workshops and activities available, including coffee pourover and tie-dye classes, as well as a biking tour, led by local cycling and lifestyle platform Bike The Moment, that will take you around the neighbourhood of Sha Tin to discover its unique and scenic side. Click here to watch our First Look video of the pop-up.

Read more
Trust & Confusion
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun/Kwan Sheung Chi

Trust & Confusion

  • Art
  • Central

Trust & Confusion is an eight-month-long exhibition featuring over 20 newly commissioned works from artists around the world consisting of static artworks, audio works, and live performances such as dancing and singing – by a chorus of tone-deaf singers. The art show is split into a ‘day’ and ‘night’ theme. Inside the ‘day room’, artworks would change and evolve over the exhibition period, while the ‘night room’ will present a solo or duo showcase by different artists. So, whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning for another round, you’ll always be in for a surprise.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.