Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this September

Local bakery Say Hey has whipped up some special festive bites for all to enjoy this Mid-Autumn Festival. Working in collaboration with local illustration and design company No Paper Studio, the bakery has created a series of mooncakes – flavours include traditional lotus seed paste, red bean paste, earl grey custard, peanut custard, and a special mixed nuts double-yolk mooncake – with retro tin and paper packaging inspired by old movie posters.
The mooncakes are available at the Say Hey ‘box office’ pop-up at K11 Art Mall from now to September 21, where visitors can drop by and take a selfie or three with various gram-worthy spots reminiscent of an old traditional cinema.