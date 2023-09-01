Hong Kong
Timeout

Andy Lau at his recent 1/X art exhibition
Andy Lau will be awarded at the Toronto International Film Festival

The renowned singer and actor will receive a Special Tribute Award

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Andy Lau's illustrious career has endured for over four decades, leaving an indelible mark on Hong Kong’s entertainment industry. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone in the city who doesn’t know of Lau. He has received numerous industry awards and nominations for both his acting and singing, and has been invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2017. Now, Lau will be adding another feather to his cap at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where he will receive a Special Tribute Award.

TIFF’s award, scheduled on September 15, will coincide with the world premiere of his new film, The Movie Emperor. Directed by Ning Hao, this new project will see Lau as a movie star who deliberately takes on an unexpected role simply because he thinks it will be film festival bait. This will be Lau’s first appearance at the festival since 2001.

The two other recipients of special awards at the festival will be Brazilian filmmaker Carolina Markowicz, who will be honoured with the TIFF Emerging Talent Award, and Polish cinematographer Łukasz Žal, who will receive the TIFF Variety Artisan Award. According to Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, the festival is thrilled to honour the remarkable talents of Lau, Markowicz, and Žal, who are all industry icons in their own right. 

For more information, visit Toronto International Film Festival’s official website. 

