Screengrabs from Glorious Years, Let Me Go With You, Love Trap, The Days We Spent Together, Silence is Golden, and Boundless Oceans Vast Skies

Remember the days of the four Cantopop kings: Andy Lau, Leon Lai, Aaron Kwok, and Jacky Cheung? How about Beyond, arguably the best rock band that Hong Kong has produced? And of course, let's not forget our forever 'gor gor', actor and singer Leslie Cheung. From catchy pop tunes to sentimental ballads, walk down memory lane with our roundup of these classic Cantonese songs.

