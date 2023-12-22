It has been announced that Hong Kong film veteran Anthony Wong Chau-sang will appear in a Hollywood remake of the 1974 French erotic film Emmanuelle. Written, directed, and produced by Audrey Diwan, this movie will be based on the 1967 erotic novel by Emmanuelle Arsan.

Both the novel and 70s film follow the exploits of Emmanuelle, who travels to Bangkok and embarks on a period of sexual hedonism and discovery with both men and women after joining the western expat community in Thailand. In particular, the film – which depicts rape and has an infamous scene where a woman puffs a cigarette using her unmentionables – was seen as controversial and was cut or outright banned in several global regions.

No firm details of the plot have been revealed yet, but this new English-language version will purportedly deviate from the French film. It also boasts an all-star cast, with Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) in the lead role alongside Naomi Watts (Birdman, The Watcher), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Chacha Huang (Money Heist), and of course, our very own Anthony Wong (The Sunny Side of the Street, Still Human).

Principal photography began in October this year, with shooting in Hong Kong and Paris, and production wrapped in Paris earlier this month. Check back for more details when they’re released, but for now, here’s a little teaser from Diwan’s Instagram.