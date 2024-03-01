Art Central 2024 to offer food and drinks from Black Sheep Restaurants and Soho House Hong Kong

This March, Art Central not only presents attendees with a series of exciting programmes and galleries, but will also return with their popular dining terrace for guests to enjoy food and drink offerings as they appreciate the surrounding artworks. During the event, hospitality group Black Sheep Restaurants will provide guests with an array of bites, which includes Vietnamese street-food inspired dishes from Chôm Chôm, authentic Lebanese cuisine from Maison Libanaise, freshly baked cookies from Butter, and artisanal gelato from Messina. Additionally, Art Central attendees will get an exclusive preview of Black Sheep Restaurant’s next opening, Jean-Pierre, set to open later this year. Additionally, catch Soho House Hong Kong’s pop-up bar within Art Central, where mixologists will be shaking up exciting cocktails for you to sip on.





