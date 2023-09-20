Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Installation view of “Zheng Mahler: What is it like to be a (virtual) bat?” at PHD Group, Hong Kong, 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Zheng Mahler, PHD Group, and Felix SC WongInstallation view of “Zheng Mahler: What is it like to be a (virtual) bat?" at PHD Group, Hong Kong, 2023

Artists Zheng Mahler examine what it’s like to be a (virtual) bat

This exhibition explores consciousness in living beings and empathy

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Is it possible for humans to embody, or fully understand, the mind of an animal? If the answer is yes, then how is consciousness defined? Hong Kong-based artist duo Zheng Mahler has taken philosopher Thomas Nagel’s 1974 essay ‘What is it like to be a bat?’ as the foundation for this exhibition.

Nagel argues that humans can only ever allude to the subjective experience of other animals. In other words, we can imagine what it’s like to fly on wings, to have bad vision, or to hunt using echolocation, but it is still only a human imagining a bat’s behaviour – and not a bat’s experience of being a bat. 

To this end, Zheng Mahler has created a large-scale video installation based on their own research of bats living on Lantau island. In a first-person perspective, the viewer transforms from a human into a bat and journeys around a Mui Wo that has been rendered in psychedelic colours. A VR headset experience is also available for even further immersion into life as a bat. The exhibition also features an abstracted colour field video of a bat feeding ground, soundtracked by echolocation, as well as tile works showing different scenes from the main video installation.

Rooted in philosophy and Tibetan Buddhism meditative practices, Zheng Mahler’s exhibition invites visitors to think about the limits of consciousness, and whether there is scope to expand its understanding.

‘What is it like to be a (virtual) bat?’ is free, but prior registration is required so visitors can immerse themselves in the experience without being distracted by too many people around.

RECOMMENDED: 

🎨Best art exhibitions to check out 

🗣Cantonese slang to learn so you sound like a Hongkonger

🪩Check out the lineup for Clockenflap 2023


Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.