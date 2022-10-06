Biu Kee Mahjong to close Jordan shop by end of October

Located in an old building in Jordan, Biu Kee Mahjong has created hand-carved artisan mahjong tiles for over half a century across three generations. Sadly, the handicraft store announced last night on their Facebook page that they will soon be closing by the end of October.

Biu Kee revealed that they received an eviction notice from the Buildings Department in September, stating that their store at 26 Jordan Road would be removed as the store was identified as unauthorised building work due to it being located at the foot of the building’s staircase.

Photograph: Calvin Sit

While the piece of news has been hard for the store to come to terms with, Biu Kee says they are grateful to all of their supporters and customers over the years.

In their Facebook post, Biu Kee’s current owner Cheung Shun King, or affectionately known as ‘Uncle King’ said that he wishes to continue creating hand-carved mahjong tiles, until he gets too old to do so. The post also says “we sincerely hope the related departments in the government can deal with the situation in order to keep Biu Kee Mahjong in its current location and to allow the traditional art form of hand-carved mahjong tiles to be passed down.”

While Biu Kee is unsure if they will ever reopen again, it’s devastating to know that the city will see another iconic establishment close down.



