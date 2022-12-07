Hong Kong
Casetify Barbie collection
Photograph: Courtesy Casetify

Casetify collaborates with Barbie for a special tech accessory collection

Casetify gets pink and bold for the brand new collection

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Casetify has just announced its latest collaborative collection, and this time, they're entering into the world of Barbie.

Casetify Barbie collection
Photograph: Courtesy Casetify

Launching on December 15, the new collection showcases the iconic Barbie on a range of Casetify’s signature accessories, along with exclusive items such as the brand new Pin’It Case, which allows customers to attach their favourite Barbie charms and accessories onto the case, and a collectable Silicone Purse Case with a built-in strap to mimic the look of a Barbie doll bag.

Casetify Barbie collection
Photograph: Courtesy Casetify

What's more, customers can also personalise their own Barbie Pillow Case by adding their name or monogram onto the case in a special Barbie typeface. The customisable case will be sold exclusively on the Casetify Co-lab app for one week following the collection's launch. The Barbie x Casetify collection will be available for purchase online, on the Casetify Co-Lab app, and at Casetify Studio locations in Hong Kong. 

