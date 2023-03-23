Catch Bupa Hong Kong’s Healthy Living pop-up truck

As the official insurance and healthcare sponsor of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2023, Bupa Hong Kong and Quality Healthcare are passionate about making Hong Kong a healthier city. To spread their message of healthy living from now until the Sevens, Bupa has launched the Healthy Cities pop-up truck, which will drive around different locations in Hong Kong to promote the importance of physical and mental wellness. Aside from being decked out in Bupa’s signature colours and carrying a giant rugby ball, the pop-up truck also has various digital games where you can test out your rugby knowledge and have fun with interactive technology.

Photograph: Courtesy Bupa Hong Kong

During the pop-up event, Bupa has partnered with Panoptic AI to offer an AI Healthshot station on the truck, where you can receive a free health check by scanning your face. By using AI technology, the station will give you an assessment of your health index, stress level, skin texture, and other vitals all within a minute. After completing the activities, you’ll receive gifts such as an Oatly oat drink, or a Bupa rugby-shaped stress ball. Keep your eyes peeled for Bupa’s Healthy Cities pop-up truck cruising around the city from now until April 2.



If you’re hoping to attend Hong Kong Sevens, Bupa is also offering the chance to win two tickets to the event – click here to find more details!



