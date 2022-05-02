Visiting a dai pai dong is a quintessential Hong Kong food experience, much like going for yum cha or snacking on cheap street eats. But ever since the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has stopped renewing any dai pai dong licences, these open-air, no-frills eateries have been an increasingly rare sight. Luckily, grandfather laws are keeping them alive, and as long as this generation is passing down their licence to the next, we’ll still be able to enjoy a slice of old Hong Kong. So in support of good and cheap eating, we’ve compiled this list of the best of the city’s remaining dai pai dongs.

