Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific
Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP

Cathay ranks third in the world's top 25 airlines for 2024

The Hong Kong-based airline jumps up six places on this year's list

Cara Hung
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Chloe Loung
The list of the world's best airlines in 2024 is out! Announced by AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product rating platform, the annual list uses 12 key factors – including safety and product rating, profitability, fleet age, serious incidents, passenger reviews, and more – to evaluate and determine who makes the rank.

This year, Qatar Airways claims the title as the world's best airline, defeating last year's champion Air New Zealand. Second place is Korean Air, while Cathay Pacific has climbed up several places in the rankings going from last year's ninth to now third. As for other Asian airlines, Singapore Airlines dropped out of the top 10 from fifth place to 12th, with Taiwan's EVA Air placed closely behind at 13th. Take a look at the rest of the 2024 World's Best Airline Rankings below.

World's top 25 airlines 2024

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Korean Air
  3. Cathay Pacific Airways
  4. Air New Zealand
  5. Emirates
  6. Air France/ KLM
  7. ANA All Nippon Airways
  8. Etihad Airways
  9. Qantas
  10. Virgin Australia/Atlantic
  11. Vietnam Airlines
  12. Singapore Airlines
  13. EVA Air
  14. TAP Portugal
  15. JAL
  16. Finnair
  17. Hawaiian
  18. Alaska Airlines
  19. Lufthansa/Swiss
  20. Turkish Airlines
  21. IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia)
  22. Air Canada
  23. Delta Air Lines
  24. United Airlines
  25. American Airlines

In addition, AirlineRatings.com also announced the ranking of the world's best low-cost airlines in 2024. This year, AirAsia Group topped the list.

World's top 25 low-cost airlines 2024

  1. AirAsia Group
  2. Air Baltic
  3. Rouge Air Canada Rouge
  4. Cebu Pacific
  5. easyJet
  6. Eurowings
  7. FlyDubai
  8. Flynas
  9. GOL
  10. Jetblue
  11. Jet2
  12. Jetstar Group
  13. Jeju Air
  14. Norwegian
  15. Peach
  16. Ryanair
  17. Scoot
  18. Spicejet
  19. Suncountry
  20. Southwest
  21. Transavia
  22. Vietjet
  23. Volotea
  24. Vueling
  25. WizzAir

Recommended stories:

Hong Kong flight ticket giveaway 2024: How to get free airline tickets

Shake Shack and Bar Leone released carbonara-flavoured milkshakes

High Street 'haunted house' lights up in colours for exhibition

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
