Cathay ranks third in the world's top 25 airlines for 2024

The list of the world's best airlines in 2024 is out! Announced by AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product rating platform, the annual list uses 12 key factors – including safety and product rating, profitability, fleet age, serious incidents, passenger reviews, and more – to evaluate and determine who makes the rank.

This year, Qatar Airways claims the title as the world's best airline, defeating last year's champion Air New Zealand. Second place is Korean Air, while Cathay Pacific has climbed up several places in the rankings going from last year's ninth to now third. As for other Asian airlines, Singapore Airlines dropped out of the top 10 from fifth place to 12th, with Taiwan's EVA Air placed closely behind at 13th. Take a look at the rest of the 2024 World's Best Airline Rankings below.

World's top 25 airlines 2024

Qatar Airways Korean Air Cathay Pacific Airways Air New Zealand Emirates Air France/ KLM ANA All Nippon Airways Etihad Airways Qantas Virgin Australia/Atlantic Vietnam Airlines Singapore Airlines EVA Air TAP Portugal JAL Finnair Hawaiian Alaska Airlines Lufthansa/Swiss Turkish Airlines IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia) Air Canada Delta Air Lines United Airlines American Airlines

In addition, AirlineRatings.com also announced the ranking of the world's best low-cost airlines in 2024. This year, AirAsia Group topped the list.

World's top 25 low-cost airlines 2024

AirAsia Group Air Baltic Rouge Air Canada Rouge Cebu Pacific easyJet Eurowings FlyDubai Flynas GOL Jetblue Jet2 Jetstar Group Jeju Air Norwegian Peach Ryanair Scoot Spicejet Suncountry Southwest Transavia Vietjet Volotea Vueling WizzAir

