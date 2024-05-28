Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
nagoya
Photograph: Cara Hung

Hong Kong flight ticket giveaway 2024: How to get free airline tickets

Here's how you can win free trips abroad

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Translated by
Chloe Loung
Advertising

As a part of the Hong Kong government's 'Hello Hong Kong' campaign, Hong Kong Airport and multiple airlines – including HK Express, Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and more – are giving away a series of free flight tickets! To help save you some time from searching the web, keep scrolling as we run through some of the biggest giveaways, along with a few promos and discounts, happening right now. 

Make sure to bookmark this page, as we will update this with new info as soon as we hear it.

RECOMMENDED: Take a look at our roundup of the 50 best things to do while you're in Hong Kong.

Free Hong Kong flight ticket giveaways 2024

Hong Kong Airlines
Photograph: Cara Hung

Hong Kong Airlines

This May, Hong Kong Airlines is offering free flight tickets departing from Hong Kong to 12 popular destinations including Japan, Korea, Thailand, and mainland China. Check out the dates below and see how you can get your hands on the free plane tickets from Hong Kong Airlines.

Do note that Hong Kong Airlines' free ticket giveaway does not include relevant taxes, surcharges, and other fees. The travel period must be at least two days and a maximum of seven days. 

Hong Kong Airlines free ticket giveaway promo period: May 28 to 31
How to enter the Hong Kong Airlines free ticket giveaway: All round-trip economy fare tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Hong Kong Airline's office website. Each participant is allowed to purchase only one set of free air tickets.

Wing On Travel
Photograph: Shutterstock

Wing On Travel

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Wing On Travel is hosting a special campaign from now to October, giving away round-trip air tickets to Greater Bay Airlines' designated destinations.

For the month of May, take part in the mini-game on Wing On Travel's Facebook or Instagram and have the chance to win free round-trip tickets to Bangkok by answering the trivia question, "Which three female artists have starred in a Wing On Travel TV commercial?". The winners will be chosen from the pool of participants who answer correctly by multiples of 160 (No.320, No.480, and so on). A total of six tickets from Hong Kong to Bangkok by Greater Bay Area Airlines will be given away.

Advertising
S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival 2024
Photograph: Courtesy S2O Hong Kong

S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival 2024

The popular water music festival will return this year during the Dragon Boat Festival on June 8 and 9, and this time, it's collaborating with the Hong Kong International Airport to give away free plane tickets.

Questions will be posted on their social platforms every week for four weeks, and the most creative answers will have a chance to win free tickets to a destination chosen at random. They will be giving away 120 air tickets, making that 30 tickets a week, between Hong Kong and 10 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Tokyo, and Osaka. However, the chance to participate is only open to those who have purchased festival tickets, and the winners must attend the S2O Music Festival in person on June 8 or 9 to receive their official redemption letter. For more details, visit S20 Hong Kong's official Instagram account.

Greater Bay Airlines

Greater Bay Airlines is rolling out discounts one after the other. From now until June 30, you can book three round-trip tickets per person for as low as $1,980! The Greater Bay Airlines discount package applies to a long list of destinations such as Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, and Osaka, and it also comes with free 20kg checked baggage. The departure dates will be set between March 1, 2024 to March 29, 2025, and tickets can only be purchased by email or in person at the Greater Bay Airlines customer service centre.

Just looking for a quick escape?

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.