Hong Kong flight ticket giveaway 2024: How to get free airline tickets

As a part of the Hong Kong government's 'Hello Hong Kong' campaign, Hong Kong Airport and multiple airlines – including HK Express, Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and more – are giving away a series of free flight tickets! To help save you some time from searching the web, keep scrolling as we run through some of the biggest giveaways, along with a few promos and discounts, happening right now.

Make sure to bookmark this page, as we will update this with new info as soon as we hear it.



