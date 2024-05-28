Hong Kong flight ticket giveaway 2024: How to get free airline tickets

Hong Kong Airlines
This May, Hong Kong Airlines is offering free flight tickets departing from Hong Kong to 12 popular destinations including Japan, Korea, Thailand, and mainland China. Check out the dates below and see how you can get your hands on the free plane tickets from Hong Kong Airlines.
Do note that Hong Kong Airlines' free ticket giveaway does not include relevant taxes, surcharges, and other fees. The travel period must be at least two days and a maximum of seven days.
Hong Kong Airlines free ticket giveaway promo period: May 28 to 31
How to enter the Hong Kong Airlines free ticket giveaway: All round-trip economy fare tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Hong Kong Airline's office website. Each participant is allowed to purchase only one set of free air tickets.