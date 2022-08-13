Celebrate Tgif’s first anniversary with local musicians

As a unique fusion of part culture hub and part cafe, Tgif celebrates the first anniversary of its opening by inviting you to jam out as local bands perform at their music party. Unlike previous events held at the cafe, this one takes place at a secret location, which will only be revealed after purchasing your ticket. The music show will feature artists like Yuki Lovey, singer-songwriter who specialises in dreamy pop tracks; Whizz, an all-female band that will soothe you with their indie pop sound; and Meovv, a local band with songs that range from soul, rock, and city pop. The event will take place on August 26, with tickets priced at $380 per head. Purchase your tickets to the secret music party here.





