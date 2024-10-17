If you’re a foodie and a fan of South Korean telly, then you’ve definitely watched Netflix’s latest cooking reality competition show Culinary Class Wars, and you’ll also be familiar with one of the main judges chef Baek Jong-won, who has also hosted other cooking series such as Baek Jong-won’s Alley Restaurant and Paik’s Spirit. It’s time to whet your appetite because chef Baek is opening a Korean restaurant in Hong Kong soon.

Managed under the veteran restaurateur’s franchise group Theborn Korea, Saemaeul Sikdang is a 24-hour Korean barbecue chain with over 100 locations in South Korea, and is well-known for being affordable. Chef Baek’s new Hong Kong branch will soon land in the Korean eatery-dominated Tsim Sha Tsui. According to a Korean restaurant owner in the neighbourhood who spoke to The Chosun Daily, this new Saemaeul Sikdang will be on Granville Road, occupying over 300 sq m across two floors, and is likely to open in November. We can’t wait to get grilling!

