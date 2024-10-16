A brand-new streaming service Max will soon launch in Hong Kong, as well as simultaneously in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Expect to enjoy blockbuster movies, fan-favourite series, iconic films over the years, real-life content, and family-friendly picks from November 19 onwards.

Since Max is part of Warner Bros. Discovery – which owns brands like HBO, Cartoon Network, the DC universe, and Food Network – subscribers will get to watch movies and series like The White Lotus, the new seasons of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, Succession, the upcoming Harry Potter series and its full movie collection, Friends, Sex and the City, Adventure Time, and much more.

Photograph: Courtesy Max

Full details of Max’s subscription plans have yet to be released, but we do know that a standard subscription will allow simultaneous streaming on two devices in full HD, while an ultimate subscription will allow streaming on four devices at once in 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos where available. If you’re an existing subscriber of HBO Go, your membership will be converted automatically to Max on November 19. Watch this space for more updates as we get them.

Recommended reading:

Everything you need to know from Chief Executive John Lee’s third policy address

HK Phil’s outdoor musical concert returns with an extra night – for free

The new Hopewell Mall is set to open in Wan Chai this November



Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.