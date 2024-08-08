Popular Thai restaurant Samsen has taken Hong Kong by storm with its crowd-pleasing dishes like Wagyu beef noodles and Northern Thai khao soi. Currently, with locations in Wan Chai and Sheung Wan, Samsen is set to open a third spot in Central soon! Here’s what we know about the new opening so far.

When is Samsen’s Central location opening?

Unfortunately, Hongkongers will have to sit tight and wait. As of now, the restaurant group hasn’t made any official announcements on when they will open and their operating hours, so stay tuned to this page for more updates.

Where is Samsen opening in Central?

When the Thai restaurant opens, customers can find the new location along On Lan Street in Central.

What will be on Samsen’s Central menu?

Samsen hasn’t announced what will be offered at its new location, but diners can expect the same high-quality Thai dishes offered at its Wan Chai and Sheung Wan locations, such as charcoal-grilled skewers, wok-fried mains, noodles, and plenty more.

What is Samsen and why is it popular?

Samsen serves up authentic Thai dishes and transports diners to the streets of Bangkok with its colourful decor and buzzing atmosphere. Every year since opening its Wan Chai location in 2016, the restaurant has consistently been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand. In 2019, the Thai restaurant opened a new, and much bigger, location in Sheung Wan, where exclusive dishes like khao soi, a Northern Thai-style curry can be found on the menu.



