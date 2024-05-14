Following LV's harbourfront runway last year, the city is set to host another highly-anticipated fashion event

One of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, Chanel, has officially announced its plans to host a runway show in Hong Kong. Following Louis Vuitton's pre-fall show in November 2023, the event comes as the second major fashion presentation in the city in recent years. Read on for all the details you need to know about this highly-anticipated show.

When is the Chanel Hong Kong fashion show taking place?

The fashion showcase is scheduled to take place in the latter part of 2024 on Tuesday, November 5.

Where will the Chanel fashion show be held in Hong Kong?

The exact venue for the Chanel Hong Kong show has not been confirmed yet, so keep a close eye on this page for the latest updates.

What will be shown at the Chanel Hong Kong fashion show?

Fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders will have the opportunity to witness the reshow of the Cruise 2024/25 collection that originally debuted on May 2 in Marseille, France. The collection, conceived by Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard, offers a blend of an underwater reverie and the sun's shimmering reflections through garments with exquisite embroideries, diving hoods, sequinned jackets, and swimwear.

Who will be at the Chanel Hong Kong fashion show?

As with every luxury brand fashion show, the guest list will for sure be packed with a constellation of stars and A-listers. Apart from Hong Kong's very own celebrities, we have our fingers crossed for the brand's ambassadors like Blackpink's Jennie and NewJeans' Minji to arrive on our shores.

