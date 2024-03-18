China's polar exploration icebreaker Xuelong 2 is coming to Hong Kong in April

Find out how you can hop aboard the vessel yourself

China's very own polar exploration icebreaker, Xuelong 2, is coming to Hong Kong in April to celebrate its successful 40th Antarctic expedition. If you're eager to step aboard and explore the vessel, here's a full breakdown of when, where, and how you can catch the ship in Hong Kong.

When is Xuelong 2 coming to Hong Kong?

The icebreaker will be in Hong Kong for a total of five days from April 8 to 12.

Where and how can I see Xuelong 2 in Hong Kong?

The vessel will dock at Ocean Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui, where members of the public will be able to visit for free from April 9 to 12. Registration will be required as the vessel can only accommodate roughly 1,000 visitors each day.

Photograph: Courtesy Xuelong 2

How do I register to board the Xuelong 2 icebreaker?

Those who are interested can sign up via the Uutix platform between March 19 (11am) and 21 (11.59pm). Successful applicants will be notified on or before March 28 via email. However, should the number of registrations exceed the predetermined daily capacity, a ballot will be held for ticket allocation.

For the latest updates on the Xuelong 2 icebreaker, be sure to keep an eye on their official Facebook page.

