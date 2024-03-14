Hong Kong’s Hollywood Road named second coolest street in the world

Time Out's 2024 Coolest Street list is out, and Hollywood Road stands out because it represents exactly what we think makes a street cool

Age isn’t always a ticket to street cred, but the 180-year-old Hollywood Road just clinched the title for the second coolest street in the world for 2024, after Melbourne’s High Street which got the top spot.

Annually, Time Out releases the list based on local polls combined with the expertise of our local editors. In 2022, Sheung Wan’s cool bohemian street, Tai Ping Shan, ranked seventh in the world, chosen for its unique blend of old and new, food, culture, and pandemic-era community spirit. This year, the streets were chosen for their rich history yet ever-evolving character, and all the cool stuff they offer, including a range of experiences for appreciating art, dining and drinking, and retail offerings.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Hollywood Road stood out because it represents exactly what we think makes a street cool: it has a long history but is still constantly changing and offering something new. This 1km stretch from Central to Sheung Wan is like that wise old friend who’s seen it all but still knows how to rock it. One of its main features is how it’s linked to all the other cool streets in Central, like Wyndham Street, Upper Lascar Row, Old Bailey Street, and more. You’ll also never go hungry nor thirsty in the area, with options ranging from Michelin-starred dining, like the highly coveted Tate Dining Room that serves Chinese cuisine with a French twist, to trendy new bars. This includes hidden and themed gems, such as Lockdown, a recent addition cleverly disguised behind a toilet bowl display. The street is also an art hub, with antique shops, art galleries, and Instagram-worthy murals, especially lively during March during Arts Month.

Photograph: Joshua Lin Hollywood Road

Other streets on the list include Austin’s East Eleventh at number three, Buenos Aires’s Guatemala Street at number four, and Vancouver’s Commercial Drive at number five. In Asia, top streets include Kuala Lumpur’s Jalan Petaling at number six and Tokyo’s Chazawa-dori at number nine.

